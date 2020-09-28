SI.com
Khalid Martin Being Released from Hospital

Brett Friedlander

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- NC State safety Khalid Martin is being discharged from the hospital Sunday with "no radiographic abnormalities’"and is heading back to Raleigh, according to an update from the Wolfpack football program.

Martin suffered what appeared to be a scary injury while making a tackle during the third quarter of State's 45-24 loss at Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Martin, a 6-foot, 195-pound redshirt freshman, remained on the ground after taking Hokies running back Jalen Holston down at the end of a 12-yard pickup with 1:17 remaining in the period. He laid motionless on his back at the Tech 49-yard line as medical personnel rushed to his side.

After several minutes, a back board was brought out onto the field, followed by an ambulance. 

Wolfpack spokesperson Annabelle Myers reported that Martin never lost consciousness and that his injury was to his hip. 

Martin could be seen using his left hand to hold the hand of a member of the support team tending to him on the field. He was taken to Louis Gale Montgomery Regional Medical Center, then later transferred to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for further evaluation.

Martin has recorded three tackles in a backup role during the first two games this season.

