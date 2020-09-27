Isaiah Moore Postgame Press Conference

NC State was down three key defensive players for Saturday's game at Virginia Tech on Saturday. But even with linebacker Payton Wilson, safety Tanner Ingle and cornerback Teshaun Smith in the lineup, the Wolfpack would still have had their hands full trying to stop the Hokies running attack, which rolled up 314 yards in a 45-24 rout at Lane Stadium.

After the game, junior linebacker and team co-captain met with the media to try to make sense of what just happened.

Here is what he said:

What happened?

"I just think we came out slow. It was their first game, I’m sure they were excited just like we were last week. Kudos to them for starting fast. We’ve got to do a better job."

As a team leader, did you have anything to say to the other players in the locker room after the game?

"It’s a long season. One game doesn’t define who we are. We know we aren’t the team that we played like today. We’ve got to fix it in film. We’ve got to get back to it next week."

What did Khalid Moore tell you as he was being taken to the ambulance?

"He was talking. He told us to finish the game, to finish the game strong. We all just told him we loved him and that we were going to finish the game for him. We’re going to keep praying for him. We hope that he’s doing well."

Were the defensive issues caused by miscommunication or was Tech just executing well?

"It was a little bit of both. We just weren’t the team that we showed today. We’ve got to find out what went wrong. We’ve got to get back in the film room and get better for next week."

Why did Tech have so much success running the ball?

"They had a lot of vertical run schemes. We didn’t tackle well overall. I’ll start with me on that. I didn’t tackle well tonight along with the rest of our team. That’s something we’ve got to get better at in practice. We’ve just got to get better for next week."

