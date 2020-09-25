SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

Three Key Matchups to Watch Against Virginia Tech

Brett Friedlander

It’s anybody’s guess who or how many players Virginia Tech will have available for Saturday’s game at Lane Stadium, or if the game will even be played at all thanks to the COVID-19 outbreak that led to the postponement of last week’s matchup against Virginia

But assuming the Hokies have enough manpower to take the field against the Wolfpack, here are some key matchups to watch as the game unfolds:

NC State’s running backs against Virginia Tech linebacker Rayshard Ashby: There’s no question that offensive coordinator Tim Beck is going to establish the run early and often like he did last week with great success against Wake Forest. But even if the guys up front are as just as dominant and earn a whole shelf full of syrup bottles, the trio of Ricky Person Jr,, Bam Knight and Jordan Houston will still have to deal with Ashby -- a heat-seeking missile of a linebacker who has led the ACC in tackles in each of the past two years.

Rayshard Ashby
Virginia Tech linebacker Rayshard AshbySteve Mitchell/USAToday sports

State’s perimeter defense against Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker: Wake Forest had a lot of success running on the edges last week on the way to rolling up 42 points. Hooker will present even more of a threat this week because of his running ability. State’s outside linebackers and ends have to do a good job of keeping him contained and the secondary can’t sell out on the run, because Hooker is a good enough passer to burn it deep if it does.

Hockman behind blocking vs Wake
NC State quarterback Bailey HockmanACC pool photo

And finally, there’s the potential battle between Wolfpack quarterbacks Bailey Hockman and Devin Leary: Yes, they’re both on the same team. But it was clear that Beck’s confidence in Leary wasn’t the same after he threw that third quarter pick six last week. And with another week of practice to his credit, Leary has to be close to ready to return to action. Expect Doeren to have a short leash on Hockman if things don’t go according to plan.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

KENTON'S KEYS: Virginia Tech

Each Friday during the football season, SI All Wolfpack Deputy Editor Kenton Gibbs provides his expert analysis in identifying factors that could lead to a potential NC State victory. Here are Kenton's Keys for Saturday's game at Virginia Tech

Kenton Gibbs

Wolfpack Kickoff: Game 2 at Virginia Tech

Everything you need to know about Saturday's ACC football matchup between the NC State Wolfpack and Virginia Tech Hokies in Blacksburg, Va. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Moving 'Full Steam Ahead' Preparing for Saturday's Game

Despite concerns that Virginia Tech's COVID-19 issues could cause another postponement, coach Dave Doeren and his NC State football team are going on the assumption that Saturday's game in Blacksburg will be played as scheduled. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Talkin' Wolfpack: Brett and Kenton Preview the Virginia Tech Game

SI All Wolfpack publisher Brett Friedlander and deputy editor Kenton Gibbs take a look back at NC State's season opening win against Wake Forest and look ahead to preview Saturday's matchup with Virginia Tech on this week's edition of Talkin' Wolfpack. Read more

Brett Friedlander

by

MattySolo

Rodón's Return to Mound Doesn't Go Well

Pitching for the first time in nearly two months after rehabbing an injury, former #NCState pitching ace Carlos Rodon was charged with the loss for the Chicago White Sox in a pivotal game against the Cleveland Indians. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NCAA Committee Recommends Waiving Bowl-Eligibility Requirements

https://www.si.com/college/2020/09/24/ncaa-committee-bowl-eligibility-requirements

Brett Friedlander

Corrigan Announces Athletic Department Pay Cuts

NC State coaches and staff members will have their salaries temporarily cut in order to address a projected revenue shortfall of $25-$35 million caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NC State at Virginia Tech: How to Watch and Listen

Here are all your broadcast options for Saturday's ACC matchup between the NC State Wolfpack and Virginia Tech Hokies from Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Duke outlasts Wolfpack in Volleyball Season Opener

https://gopack.com/news/2020/9/23/womens-volleyball-pack-pushes-duke-to-five-in-season-opener.aspx

Brett Friedlander

Newcomer Ashford Thrives in Wolfpack Fast Lane

Junior college transfer safety Rakeim Ashford has been in NC State's football program for less than two months, but one game into his Wolfpack career the Mississippi native has already made a significant contribution. Read more

Brett Friedlander