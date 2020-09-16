SI.com
Wake Forest works to address breakdowns in secondary

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/wake-forest-works-to-address-breakdowns-in-secondary-without-overreacting-given-unavailable-players-and-trevor/article_83160a5a-f7a0-11ea-8a11-0737a5fe4ed5.html

Brett Friedlander

After a Summer Saga for the Ages, the Big Ten Is Back

https://www.si.com/college/2020/09/16/big-ten-football-return-fall-season

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Will Have to Provide its own Energy in Empty Stadium

The NC State football team will be at home for Saturday's 2020 season opener against Wake Forest, but playing at Carter-Finley Stadium won't be as much of an advantage as usual with the only fans in the stands made of cardboard. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Depth Chart Observations: Wake Forest Game

Here's a look at NC State's depth chart for this week's game against Wake Forest at Carter-Finley Stadium, along with some tidbits on which players are listed ... and who's not

Brett Friedlander

Latest Reported 2022 Football Offers

Even as coach Dave Doeren prepares his current team for this week's season opener against Wake Forest, the NC State football coach and his staff have been busy handing out offers to recruits in the Class of 2022. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Kiara Leslie Makes WNBA Playoff Debut

Former NC State women's basketball star Kiara Leslie, who sat out last season after knee surgery, finished her first WNBA season with the Washington Mystics on Tuesday by playing in her first career playoff game. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Special Teams Ace Czesak Out for Season with Torn ACL

Cayman Czesak, a junior nickel who ranked second on the NC State football team in 2019 with six special teams tackles, has suffered the second ACL tear of his Wolfpack career and will miss the entire season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Veteran Line, Stable of Backs Have Wolfpack on the Run in 2020

With one of the most experienced returning offensive lines in the ACC, four healthy, capable backs to run behind it and a new offensive coordinator calling the plays, NC State could have a formidable ground game in 2020. Read more

Kenton Gibbs

Separating College Football Coronavirus Spin From Reality

https://www.si.com/college/2020/09/14/coronavirus-report-outbreaks-big-ten-return

Brett Friedlander

Football Recruit Update: Seabroughs shine in Rescheduled Game

On a night in which the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on the high school football schedule in Georgia, NC State recruits Fredrick and Sedric Seabrough still managed to lead their team to victory in a rescheduled game last Friday. Read more

Brett Friedlander