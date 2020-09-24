SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

Newcomer Ashford Thrives in Wolfpack Fast Lane

Brett Friedlander

Rakeim Ashford didn't just the the ground running when he got to NC State from Jones County Community College as a late arriving addition to the Wolfpack's 2020 recruiting class.

He did it on a dead sprint.

But even without the benefit of spring practice or summer training activities and not knowing a soul on his team or staff beyond coach Dave Doeren and lead recruiter Brian Mitchell, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Mississippi native adjusted quickly. Almost immediately began catapulting himself up the depth chart.

When starting free safety Tanner Ingle left the game with an apparent injury on just the second play of Saturday's opener against Wake Forest, Ashford found himself in the fast lane again.

And again, it didn't take him long to fit right in.

"The first couple of possessions it was going fast, because I came from a JUCO and D-1 it moves way faster,” Ashford said. "It started slowing down, I’d say, probably in the second half when I had seen how it was running."

He ended up recording 10 tackles -- tied for second-most on the team behind linebacker Drake Thomas -- while playing 80 snaps. He also put an exclamation point on State's 45-42 victory by breaking up a fourth down pass on the Deacons final possession.

Ashford summed up his debut with the Wolfpack by saying he had "a pretty decent game," but added that he "could have did better."

There's one play in particular he'd like to have back. Surprisingly, it's the play on which he made his victory clinching pass breakup.

“I got too excited,” he said. “Once I broke on the ball, I just saw open field. When I broke on it, I thought it was going to be tipped, but I guess it wasn’t tipped. When I got into my hands, I was just going to take off with it.”

Ashford may or may not have taken it to the house had he held onto the ball for an interception. But judging from his history, it probably won't be the last chance he'll get to pick off an opponent's pass.

He led his junior college team with four interceptions last year.

When asked what helps him be around the ball so much, Ashford laughed and said "I think the ball knows where my hands are."

The ball apparently knew more about Ashford than most Division I recruiters when he came out of high school. But after earning all-conference honors at Jones County, he finally caught the attention of State's Mitchell.

"I believed I was ready to come to an ACC, a Power Five school,” he said.

Although he was expected to come in and contribute immediately, not even he could have predicted the extensive role he played right out of the gate.

Especially considering where he started.

“When I got here, it was coming fast," Ashford said. "But after two or three weeks I caught on to everything.

"At first I was the quiet guy on the team. I was talking to nobody. But once I catch on, it's over with."

 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Titans Teammate Impressed With Murchison

Former NC State defensive tackle Larrell Murchison, a rookie with the NFL's Tennessee Titans, has made a positive impression on his new teammates according to the team's first round draft pick Jeffery Simmons. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Talkin' Wolfpack: Brett and Kenton Preview the Virginia Tech Game

SI All Wolfpack publisher Brett Friedlander and deputy editor Kenton Gibbs take a look back at NC State's season opening win against Wake Forest and look ahead to preview Saturday's matchup with Virginia Tech on this week's edition of Talkin' Wolfpack. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack in Top Three for In-State Safety Chase Hattley

Chase Hatley, a long, agile safety from Cary's Panther Creek High School will choose between NC State, Oklahoma and South Carolina when he announces his college commitment. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Trenton Gill Named to AFCA Good Works Team

NC State punter Trenton Gill has been named to the American Football Coaches Association Good Works team for his fundraising effort to provide meals for those in his hometown of Hillsborough adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Buttering up the Offensive Line With Syrup for Pancakes

Offensive linemen aren't always appreciated for the job they do, but at NC State the coaches have come up with a unique way of recognizing their efforts. You could say its like putting syrup on top of their pancakes. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Devin Carter, Wolfpack Offense Off to a Flying Start

Wide receiver Devin Carter met discussed NC State's win against Wake Forest, the Wolfpack's new offense and the difference between last year's team and this one, among other subjects in a Zoom conference with the media. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Virginia Tech Presents New Challenge for Wolfpack Offense

A week after unleasing a powerful ground attack on Wake Forest, NC State might look to take a different approach to exploit a Virginia Tech defense missing two key members of its secondary. Read more

Kenton Gibbs

New Guidelines Will Allow Some Fans at Games

Gov. Roy Cooper has announced a change in COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings that will allow at least a percentage of fans to attend NC State home games at Carter-Finley Stadium beginning in October. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Latest to Offer In-State Big Man

Athletic Class of 2021 seven-footer Jonas Aidoo reports that he's been offered a scholarship by NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Doeren's Virginia Tech Scouting Report

NC State football coach Dave Doeren provided his assessment of this week's opponent Virginia Tech at his regular weekly media conference on Monday. Read more

Brett Friedlander