Ricky Person Jr. Postgame Press Conference

Ricky Person set the tone for the NC State football team on Saturday by breaking a 30-yard run around left end on the game's second play. He ended up rushing for 99 yards and two touchdowns while also throwing for a score on a trick play to Devin Carter.

Afterward, the junior running back met with the media to discuss his performance. Here is what he had to say:

"I’m speechless honestly. I’ve battled through a lot of injuries throughout my career. I just kept faith in God. My teammates encouraged me on a daily basis. It was a long time coming for this moment, but it’s just game one.”

What makes this offense so much more explosive this season?

“I give a lot of credit to (Offensive coordinator) Tim Beck with all the offensive play calling, but we’ve been at this since the spring. I give credit to everyone who payed attention to the details. Like Coach said prior the game, we need to take pride into our small details.”

How much did your first big run help give you confidence and get you going?

“Credit to my offensive line. Those boys did a great job up front tonight. I’m not going to sit here and say it’s just like practice, but if you work for it in practice, it becomes religious in the game. It just made it easier. My reads were better tonight, and like I said, credit to the offensive line.”

How much does the running back rotation with you, Zonovan Knight and Jordan Houston help all of you keep fresher legs?

“I like the rotation (running backs coach Kurt Roper) has for us. It keeps everyone fresh on their legs. When one of us gets tired, another one comes in, and he’s fresh and ready to go. We’ve been working for it in practice since day one, so kudos to everybody involved.”

How much did you work on that jump pass in practice?

“We worked on it constantly during practice. I played quarterback in middle school, so I used to tell them, ‘Just give me the opportunity.’ We practiced it at least four times in practice when we worked red zone days. It was great.”

What was it like to finally beat Wake Forest for the first time in your career?

“It was a great first win for us. Coach (Dave Doeren) told us before the game that Wake Forest had been beating us for the past three years, so we just came into the mindset of this game that we didn’t want to be beat. We’d been working hard all offseason for this to happen. It was great."

