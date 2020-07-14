AllWolfpack
Potential Wolfpack Bednarik Watch List Additions

Brett Friedlander

Eighteen ACC players, the most of any conference, have been named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list that was announced Monday by the Maxwell Football Club.

None of them play for NC State.

That doesn't come as a surprise considering that the Wolfpack ranked next-to-last in the ACC against conference competition in scoring defense last season, yielding an average of 36 points per game.

But as those annoying late-night infomercials advertising some random get rich quick scheme remind us, past performance doesn't always gurantee future results.

So with that in mind, here's a look at the Wolfpack players who could potentially play their way onto the Bednarik watch list as -- or if -- the 2020 season progresses.

  • Alim McNeill: With the graduation of NFL draft picks Larrell Murchison and James Smith-Williams, the 6-foot-3, 315-pound junior tackle is now the leader on the defensive line. Rated as the third-best returning DT in the ACC by PFF College, he is poised for a breakout season after finishing second on the team with 5.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss last season.
  • Peyton Wilson: An aggressive-hard hitting linebacker with a nose for the ball in the mold of newly retired Carolina Panther Luke Kuechly, Wilson finally got a chance to shine last season after missing most of his senior year in high school and his first year with the Wolfpack because of multiple knee injuries. Despite starting only one game, he led the team with 69 tackles. He also had an interception against North Carolina. 
  • Chris Ingram: The rising senior was by far the Wolfpack's best cover corner last season before suffering a season-ending injury in Game 6 against Syracuse. He had a team-leading two interceptions before getting hurt, including the clinching pick in the end zone against Ball State. It was State's last interception until the season finale against UNC almost two months later. Ingram was also credited with 42 tackles.

The Bednarik Award, which has been presented to the college Defensive Player of the Year since 1995, is named in honor of former Penn and Philadelphia Eagles standout Chuck Bednarik.

Bednarik is both a College Football and NFL Halls of Famer.

