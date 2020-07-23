AllWolfpack
Another Watch List For Trenton Gill

Brett Friedlander

NC State’s Trenton Gill was named Wednesday to the watch list for the Ray Guy Award as the best punter in college football.

One day later, the junior from Hillsborough earned a spot on his second watch list of the preseason. This time it’s the Wuerffel Trophy, which honors its recipient for both his athletic ability as well as his work on the community and in the classroom.

A former walkon, Gill led the ACC and was No. 4 in the nation with a school-record average of 47.6 yards per kick in his first season as State's punter.

Twenty-four of his 56 punts this season went for more than 50 yards with a long of 75 on the way to earning third-team All-ACC recognition.

Academically, Gill was named the Wolfpack’s Scholar Athlete by the Bill Dooley Triangle East Chapter of the National Football Foundation. 

He recently received his undergraduate degree in biological science.

In addition to his work on the field and in the classroom, Gill led a fundraising drive to help provide meals for those in his hometown adversely affected by coronavirus-related stay-at-home conditions.

His effort raised $8,448, far exceeding his initial goal of $2,500.

Other Wolfpack players named to award watch list this season are tight end Cary Angeline (John Mackey Award), kicker Christopher Dunn (Lou Groza Award) and wide receiver/punt returner Thayer Thomas (Paul Hornung Award).

