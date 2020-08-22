SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

NCAA Board Grants Fall Athletes Extra Year of Eligibility

Brett Friedlander

The NCAA Division I Council on Wednesday approved a proposal to grant all fall athletes an extra year of eligibility, even if they play their sport during a 2020-21 season.

On Friday, the Division I Board of Directors rubber stamped the legislation in a video conference, effectively giving anyone participating in football soccer, volleyball and cross country a fifth -- and in some cases sixth -- year of eligibility.

It’s a similar ruling to the one that awarded spring sports athletes an extra year of eligibility after their seasons were cut short by the coronavirus pandemic in March.

“We want to provide opportunities for student-athletes whenever possible,” acting board chair Denise Trauth, president of Texas State, said. “We understand it will be complicated and different and we’re not certain how it will look. But we believe it’s important to try to give students that championship experience.”

In addition to blanket eligibility waiver, the NCAA board also approved a measure that allows that fall championships that have already been canceled can be played in the spring if they can be conducted safely and in accordance with federal, state and local health guidelines.

The following are other COVID-19 related protections for athletes approved by the NCAA on Friday:

  • Schools are prohibited from requiring student-athletes to waive legal rights regarding COVID-19 as a condition of athletics participation.
  • Schools are prohibited from canceling or reducing athletics scholarships if a college athlete in any sport opts not to participate due to COVID-19.
  • Student-athletes who do not enroll full time during the 2020 fall term have flexibility in the progress-toward-degree requirements that must be met for eligibility in future terms.

Seniors that take advantage of the extra year will not count against their teams' roster and scholarship limits in 2021-22

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

More Preseason Recognition for Alim McNeill

NC State tackle Alim McNeill continues to establish himself as the Wolfpack's next star defefensive lineman with his selection as a third-team preseason All-American by Pro Football Focus. Read more

Brett Friedlander

America Cares More About Football Than Anything Else

https://www.si.com/college/2020/08/17/football-matters-more-to-america-than-anything-else

Brett Friedlander

Murchison Making 'Eye Opening' Transition to NFL

Former NC State defensive lineman Larrell Murchison is following a familiar playbook as he works to make the adjustment from college football to the NFL during his first preseason training camp with the Tennessee Titans. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Inside the St. Louis Cardinals' Treacherous Game of Catch-up

https://www.si.com/mlb/2020/08/21/st-louis-cardinals-covid-19-schedule

Brett Friedlander

Swofford: 'We Knew There Would Be Some Challenges'

ACC commissioner John Swofford addressed the challenges of preparing for a football season during a pandemic, the disparity in way conferences have interpreted the same medical data and moving ahead with fall Olympic sports without NCAA championships during a guest spot on the ACC Network. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NC State Moves All Fall Classes Online

NC State has become the latest ACC school to shift all its classes online for the fall semester, effectively creating a bubble for its athletes hoping to play the football season as scheduled. Read more

Brett Friedlander

by

Quierra Luck

Emezie Ready for Fresh Start, Big Finish

NC State wide receiver Emeka Emezie had a disappointing junior season. But with a new number and a new attitude, he's determined to bounce back in 2020. It's already started well with his selection to the Senior Bowl watch list. Read more

Brett Friedlander

As ACC Pushes on in the Face of New Hurdles, Can We Drop the Charade?

https://www.si.com/college/2020/08/20/acc-football-campus-coronavirus-outbreaks

Brett Friedlander

Warren's 'Bubble' May Be About to Burst

T.J. Warren's mastery of the NBA's "bubble" in Orlando may be running out after he was held to 14 points in the Indiana Pacers' loss to the Miami Heat that put his team into a 2-0 hole in the best-of-seven first round playoff series. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Ready to do Whatever it Takes to Save Season

NC State football coach Dave Doeren isn't a fan of online only classes. But as his players agree, he's all for it if that's what it takes to have college football in 2020.  Read more

Brett Friedlander