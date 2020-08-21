SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

Murchison Making 'Eye Opening' Transition to NFL

Brett Friedlander

Larrell Murchison has made successful transitions before. 

So even though the adjustment from college football to the NFL is much more difficult than those from high school to junior college and junior college to the ACC, he sees no reason to change an approach that works during his rookie training camp with the Tennessee Titans.

"One of my biggest things, and this has always been me, is always just focusing on one day at a time, taking things off tape and just improving on every little thing," the former NC State star said during a Zoom conference Friday. 

"One day somebody will tell me to do this better and then the next practice, I'm a guy that picks up from where I left off last practice. It's a one day at a time process for me and I'm just trying to continue to pick things up."

Murchison, a 6-foot-3, 291-pound defensive tackle, was the Titans' fifth-round pick in this year's NFL draft.

Although he admits that his first professional experience has been "eye opening," he's anything but intimidated as he puts in the work necessary to contribute to his new team this season.

"Just learning the defensive terminology, the ways they want some things done and adjusting to my new teammates, things like that have been a challenge for me," he said. "Every rep counts and I'm trying my best to show I'm improving on everything they want me to."

Murchison is what his former coach with the Wolfpack, Dave Doeren, calls a one-time player -- meaning that he only needs to he showed something one time before he picks it up and incorporates it into his game.

It's a trait that could come in particularly handy this year, since the NFL is going straight into the regular season without playing any exhibition games because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Every day, no matter how big or small it is, I know there's something I can improve on," said the All-ACC selection, who led State with 7.5 sacks last season. "Every little thing I see and that the coaches see and they let me know, I write it down and it's on to the next time to try and fix it."

Murchison and the Titans are scheduled to open their 2020 season on Monday night, Sept. 14 at Denver against a Broncos team that features another former Wolfpack defensive line standout -- Bradley Chubb.

He got his first taste of what that might be like recently when the Titans practiced for the first time on their actual home field, Nissan Stadium.

"You just look and get out there and you're like 'Man, all the legends that played here,'" Murchison said. "This is huge. This is the NFL. It's eye-opening, but that lasts for about two seconds. Next thing you know, you've got to lock in and get ready for practice. That's my whole process of it."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Inside the St. Louis Cardinals' Treacherous Game of Catch-up

https://www.si.com/mlb/2020/08/21/st-louis-cardinals-covid-19-schedule

Brett Friedlander

Swofford: 'We Knew There Would Be Some Challenges'

ACC commissioner John Swofford addressed the challenges of preparing for a football season during a pandemic, the disparity in way conferences have interpreted the same medical data and moving ahead with fall Olympic sports without NCAA championships during a guest spot on the ACC Network. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NC State Moves All Fall Classes Online

NC State has become the latest ACC school to shift all its classes online for the fall semester, effectively creating a bubble for its athletes hoping to play the football season as scheduled. Read more

Brett Friedlander

by

Quierra Luck

Emezie Ready for Fresh Start, Big Finish

NC State wide receiver Emeka Emezie had a disappointing junior season. But with a new number and a new attitude, he's determined to bounce back in 2020. It's already started well with his selection to the Senior Bowl watch list. Read more

Brett Friedlander

As ACC Pushes on in the Face of New Hurdles, Can We Drop the Charade?

https://www.si.com/college/2020/08/20/acc-football-campus-coronavirus-outbreaks

Brett Friedlander

Warren's 'Bubble' May Be About to Burst

T.J. Warren's mastery of the NBA's "bubble" in Orlando may be running out after he was held to 14 points in the Indiana Pacers' loss to the Miami Heat that put his team into a 2-0 hole in the best-of-seven first round playoff series. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Ready to do Whatever it Takes to Save Season

NC State football coach Dave Doeren isn't a fan of online only classes. But as his players agree, he's all for it if that's what it takes to have college football in 2020.  Read more

Brett Friedlander

UNC Athletics Temporarily Suspends Athletic Activities

https://www.si.com/college/unc/basketball/unc-suspends-athletics

Brett Friedlander

Ramifications of NCAA Decision to Grant an Extra Year of Eligibility

https://www.si.com/college/2020/08/20/ncaa-extra-year-eligibility-difficulties-inflated-rosters

Brett Friedlander

Thayer Thomas Working to Become a More 'Proehlific' Receiver

Unable to work with NC State coaches during the spring and summer because of the coronavirus pandemic, junior receiver Thayer Thomas turned to former NFL pass-catcher Ricky Proehl to raise his game. Read more

Brett Friedlander