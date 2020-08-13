AllWolfpack
Fredrick Seabrough Also Recognized by SI All-American

Brett Friedlander

NC State commit Fredrick Seabrough wasn't listed by Sports Illustrated All-American as one of the top 10 tight end prospects in the college football recruiting class of 2021, like his twin brother Cedric.

But he didn't miss by much.

The 6-4, 215-pound SIAA Top 1000 selection from Swainsboro High School in Georgia was included on an honorable mention list of H/Flex tight ends right on the edge of the ranking.

Fredrick had 37 catches for 703 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior. Cedric had 58 catches for 800 yards and 13 scores.

Here's what SI All-American had to say about about the Wolfpack recruit:

"Fredrick has a similar high-cut frame (as Cedric) that oozes ideal length on the hoof, as well as good balance and lower-half coordination. Also, like Cedric, he currently works as a big receiver who makes his presence known on the perimeter, where he flashes a shuffle release and easy adjust ability as a big boundary target. 

Seabrough also is capable of making the first defender miss post-catch. There will be a period of adjustment needed in Raleigh to acquire strength and mass to hold up as a blocker versus ACC defenders, yet we like the receiving traits Seabrough possesses now.  

The H-tight end is a more versatile, move flex type position than the traditional Y-tight end. It is the position at which Jaylen Samuels thrived when he played for the Wolfpack. The size and athleticism of the Seabrough twins figure to fit well in State's offensive scheme -- especially as red zone targets.

The other tight ends named to the honorable mention list are Minnesota commit Jameson Geers, Florida commits Nick Elksnis and Gage Wilcox, and uncommitted recruits Dametrius Crownover of Gradview, Tex., and A.J. Rollins of Omaha, Neb.

