WolfpackMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Doeren Names New Offensive Coordinator

Brett Friedlander

NC State football coach Dave Doeren spent the first month following the disappointing 2019 season restructuring his defensive staff. Wednesday, on the first day of the new year, he has announced sweeping changes on the offensive side of the ball.

The most significant move is the hiring of Tim Beck as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Beck, 53, comes to the Wolfpack with an impressive coaching resume that has seen him serve tenures as some of the best, most prestigious programs in the country -- including Texas, where he has spent the past three seasons as the offensive coordinator at Texas.

He has also coached at Ohio State, Nebraska and Kansas, where he and Doeren served on the same staff.

“I am so excited to bring Tim Beck to NC State to run our offense,” Doeren said in a release. “I have known Tim for over 20 years and know that he is a difference maker who demonstrates what a leader, motivator, and connector is all about. He will take our offense and build it around the strengths of our personnel. It will be versatile, aggressive, and player- friendly.

“Tim has worked with some of the best offensive coaches in the game at both Ohio State and Texas and I look forward to seeing him run his stuff here. Since our time together at the University of Kansas I have wanted to work with him. He is also one of the best recruiters in college football.”

Beck inherits an offense that struggled to find an identity last season while finishing dead last in the ACC in scoring offense against conference opponents at just 16.1 points per game.

One of his first tasks will be identifying a starting quarterback from a group of that currently includes incumbents Devin Leary and Bailey Hockman -- neither of which distinguished himself in 2019 -- redshirt freshman Ty Evans and newly signed recruit Ben Finley.

Beck has a history of developing successful quarterbacks, having worked with Sam Ehlinger at Texas, J.T. Barrett and Cardale Jones at Ohio State and Taylor Martinez at Nebraska.

He has twice been a nominee for the Broyles Award, symbolic of the nation’s top assistant coach.

“I’m thrilled about joining Coach Doeren’s staff at NC State and can’t wait to start working with our players,” Beck said. “Coach Doeren and I have known each other for years and I firmly believe the future is bright for the Wolfpack.”

A native of Youngstown, Ohio, Beck graduated from the same high school that produced fellow coaches Bo Pelini and the Stoops brothers -- Bob, Mark and Mike. He played one season of college football at Central Florida and has a master’s degree from Kansas State.

Beck’s arrival has prompted a shuffling of duties among the remaining offensive coaches.

The biggest change involves George McDonald, who served as co-offensive coordinator with Des Kitchings last season. Unlike Kitchings, who left the program last week, McDonald will continue to work with the wide receivers and serve as recruiting coordinator. He will also add the titles of passing game coordinator and assistant head coach.

Kurt Roper will now work with the running backs after coaching quarterbacks in 2019.

Todd Goebbel will continue to coach the tight ends and fullbacks and serve as special teams coordinator while John Garrison, who worked with Beck at Nebraska, stays on as offensive line coach. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wolfpack Male Athlete of the Deacade: Bradley Chubb

Brett Friedlander

The dominating defensive end set a school record for sacks and won the 2017 Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the best defensive player in college football

Wolfpack Female Athlete of the Decade: Renada Davis

Brett Friedlander

The star softball player rewrote the school record book while setting an ACC record with 65 career home runs. Read more

Top 10 of the 2010s: Going The Distance

Brett Friedlander

Coach Elliott Avent's baseball team breaks a 45-year drought by advancing to the 2013 College World Series. Read more

Wolfpack Signee Farrar Finishes Strong At Wall Invitational

Brett Friedlander

Fellow recruits Josh Hall and Shakeel Moore were also in action Monday on the final day of the tournament. Read more

Top 10 of the 2010s: No. 2, Russell being Russell

Brett Friedlander

Over the final 10 days of the 2010s, SI Wolfpack Maven is counts down NC State's top 10 sports stories of the decade. Today it's Russell Wilson's two-yard Hail Mary pass that beat UNC in 2010. Read more

Big Lineup Produces Big Results Vs. App State

Brett Friedlander

D.J. Funderburk and Manny Bates saw extended playing time together for the first time this season in Sunday's win

Football Coaching Staff Shakeup Continues

Brett Friedlander

Co-offensive coordinator Des Kitchings is reportedly out while defensive line coach Kevin Patrick has taken another job. Read more

Shorthanded Wolfpack holds off App State

Brett Friedlander

NC State finishes its nonconference schedule with a 72-60 win without leading scorer and rebounder C.J. Bryce. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Here's the boxscore from Sunday's 72-60 win against Appalachian State ...

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State vs. Appalachian State

Brett Friedlander

Live updates and analysis from today's final nonconference game at PNC Arena between the Wolfpack and Mountaineers. Read more