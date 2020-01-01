Doeren Names New Offensive Coordinator

NC State football coach Dave Doeren spent the first month following the disappointing 2019 season restructuring his defensive staff. Wednesday, on the first day of the new year, he has announced sweeping changes on the offensive side of the ball.

The most significant move is the hiring of Tim Beck as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Beck, 53, comes to the Wolfpack with an impressive coaching resume that has seen him serve tenures as some of the best, most prestigious programs in the country -- including Texas, where he has spent the past three seasons as the offensive coordinator at Texas.

He has also coached at Ohio State, Nebraska and Kansas, where he and Doeren served on the same staff.

“I am so excited to bring Tim Beck to NC State to run our offense,” Doeren said in a release. “I have known Tim for over 20 years and know that he is a difference maker who demonstrates what a leader, motivator, and connector is all about. He will take our offense and build it around the strengths of our personnel. It will be versatile, aggressive, and player- friendly.

“Tim has worked with some of the best offensive coaches in the game at both Ohio State and Texas and I look forward to seeing him run his stuff here. Since our time together at the University of Kansas I have wanted to work with him. He is also one of the best recruiters in college football.”

Beck inherits an offense that struggled to find an identity last season while finishing dead last in the ACC in scoring offense against conference opponents at just 16.1 points per game.

One of his first tasks will be identifying a starting quarterback from a group of that currently includes incumbents Devin Leary and Bailey Hockman -- neither of which distinguished himself in 2019 -- redshirt freshman Ty Evans and newly signed recruit Ben Finley.

Beck has a history of developing successful quarterbacks, having worked with Sam Ehlinger at Texas, J.T. Barrett and Cardale Jones at Ohio State and Taylor Martinez at Nebraska.

He has twice been a nominee for the Broyles Award, symbolic of the nation’s top assistant coach.

“I’m thrilled about joining Coach Doeren’s staff at NC State and can’t wait to start working with our players,” Beck said. “Coach Doeren and I have known each other for years and I firmly believe the future is bright for the Wolfpack.”

A native of Youngstown, Ohio, Beck graduated from the same high school that produced fellow coaches Bo Pelini and the Stoops brothers -- Bob, Mark and Mike. He played one season of college football at Central Florida and has a master’s degree from Kansas State.

Beck’s arrival has prompted a shuffling of duties among the remaining offensive coaches.

The biggest change involves George McDonald, who served as co-offensive coordinator with Des Kitchings last season. Unlike Kitchings, who left the program last week, McDonald will continue to work with the wide receivers and serve as recruiting coordinator. He will also add the titles of passing game coordinator and assistant head coach.

Kurt Roper will now work with the running backs after coaching quarterbacks in 2019.

Todd Goebbel will continue to coach the tight ends and fullbacks and serve as special teams coordinator while John Garrison, who worked with Beck at Nebraska, stays on as offensive line coach.