AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

Murchison Nearing End of Long, Winding Road to NFL

Brett Friedlander

There are many different roads that lead to the NFL. Some are just a little less traveled than others.

Larrell Murchison knows that better than most.

His route took him from Elizabethtown, a tiny dot on the map in Eastern North Carolina, to Loiusburg Junior College, where the high school fullback showed enough potential as a defensive lineman to become a late addition to NC State's 2017 recruiting class.

After going through a redshirt year and helping his twin brother Farrell -- a running back at Winston-Salem State -- through a battle with cancer, Murchison emerged blossomed into one of the premier defenders in the ACC while leading the Wolfpack in sacks last season.

At some point either Friday or Saturday, his long journey will end with his selection in the NFL draft.

It's a reality even Murchison has a hard time believing.

“It hasn’t hit me yet because I’m trying not to get too up or too down," he said in a recent Zoom interview with SI All Wolfpack. "I’m moving at a steady pace right now. It hasn’t hit me. When my name gets called, if my name gets called, that’s when it will hit me. That’s when I’ll be like, okay, this is real.”

Murchison, a 6-foot-3, 297-pound tackle who has the ability to play outside as well, is projected to go anywhere from the third round -- which will take place on Friday -- to the fifth round on Saturday depending on which mock draft you prefer.

At this point, the former State star isn't concerned about where or when he's taken. He's just anxious to turn the end of his long, winding road to the NFL into the beginning of what he hopes will be an equally long and successful professional career.

“Any day is fine with me," Murchison said. "I’m ready to work and show improvement.

"I told the scouts if you look at every year playing football in high school and in college, I’ve improved every year. Hopefully they understand the kind of player I am and how much I love football.”

He also loves State and the opportunity he was given by coach Dave Doeren, the staff and his teammates.

In a video letter to the Wolfpack posted on Twitter earlier this week, Murchison expressed his gratitude to all those that have helped him along the way.

"I couldn't have done it without my brothers," he said in the video. "They mean everything to me. We had fun together, we trained together, we worked together. It's a whole family.

"From the big plays we made together to the bit hits we made together, From Day 1, ya'll veered out a plan for me to do and guided me on what I needed to do to be great. I followed that plan and sure enough, it led me to success."

And now, sometime in the next 48 hours, to the NFL.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How would Larrell Murchison fit in with the Broncos?

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Low Round NFL Draft Successes

It's likely to take until Saturday for the first NC State player to come off the board in this year's NFL draft. But as the Wolfpack's draft history shows, even low round picks can still go on to have long, sucessful pro football careers. Read more

Brett Friedlander

How Did First-Round NFL Picks Do Against State?

Since NC State won't have a play chosen on the opening night of the NFL Draft, here's a look at how some first round picks did against the Wolfpack during their college careers. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Punter Gill Leading Fundraising Effort For Hometown

NC State punter Trenton Gill has started a fundraising drive to help those in need in his hometown of Hillsborough during the coronavirus crisis. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack First Round Draft History

NC State won't have a player selected in the first round of this year's draft, as it has the past two years, but the Wolfpack has an proud history of early selections that include some of the best players in NFL history. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NFL draft prop betting guide

Brett Friedlander

Who Will Be The First Wolfpack Player to Wear No. 0?

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Committee this week made it legal for college football players to wear jersey No. 0. So which member of the NC State Wolfpack will have the notoriety of being the first ever to wear the new number? Here are a few possibilities. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Smith-Williams Angling For Draft Success

Instead of sitting around the house waiting for the phone to ring, NC State's James Smith-Williams plans to continue a Wolfpack defensive line tradition by spending his draft day fishing. Read more

Brett Friedlander

College Football Rules Changes Approved

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved several changes for college football earlier this week dealing with players that are ejected for targeting, duplicate numbers and the among of time allowed for video reviews. Read more

Brett Friedlander

What to expect from the NFL's 'virtual draft' format

Brett Friedlander