Pack builds connections at camp

NC State has seen some talent make the trek to Raleigh for its 2022 football camps, and the Wolfpack is hoping it will build bridges with young men that are potentially future members of the program.

Jerel Bolder is a class of 2025 wide receiver from Forest Hills High in Marshville, North Carolina. Currently at 6-0 and 192 pounds, Bolder has time to build his frame and broaden his skills before entering college. Duke was the first school to offer him. NC State extended its offer on June 5th.

Jake Guarnera is a 6-4, 290 pound rising junior from Ponte Verda High in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The class of 2024 lineman was extended an offer from NC State on June 3rd.

Jack Morgese kicks for Pope John XXIII High in Sparta, New Jersey. The class of 2024 star was offered by NC State on June 5th.

