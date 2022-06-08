Skip to main content
Pack builds connections at camp

Pack builds connections at camp

NC State has extended offers to several high schoolers who have attended the recent football camp.

NC State has extended offers to several high schoolers who have attended the recent football camp.

NC State has seen some talent make the trek to Raleigh for its 2022 football camps, and the Wolfpack is hoping it will build bridges with young men that are potentially future members of the program.

Jerel Bolder is a class of 2025 wide receiver from Forest Hills High in Marshville, North Carolina. Currently at 6-0 and 192 pounds, Bolder has time to build his frame and broaden his skills before entering college. Duke was the first school to offer him. NC State extended its offer on June 5th.

Here is a link to some of Bolder's HUDL highlights:

Jake Guarnera is a 6-4, 290 pound rising junior from Ponte Verda High in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The class of 2024 lineman was extended an offer from NC State on June 3rd.

Here is a tweet linking to Guarnera's HUDL highlights for his sophomore season: 

Jack Morgese kicks for Pope John XXIII High in Sparta, New Jersey. The class of 2024 star was offered by NC State on June 5th. 

Here are some game highlights from Morgese: 

More recruiting updates for NC State will be coming soon!

Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!

Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).

This is our state carter-finley
Football

Pack builds connections at camp

By All-Wolfpack Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_18456864
Sports

Pack9 in Pros update

By Rob McLambJun 6, 2022
USATSI_16673868
Football

Wolfpack issues new numbers

By NC State Athletic CommunicationsJun 6, 2022
Jaylynn Nash LLC_04.15.22_1d-65
Sports

White enters transfer portal

By All-Wolfpack StaffJun 2, 2022
USATSI_17670749
Basketball

Seabron to remain in the NBA Draft

By All-Wolfpack StaffJun 1, 2022
USATSI_12113638
Basketball

Dorn returns to NC State

By NC State Athletic CommunicationsJun 1, 2022
USATSI_17593190
Basketball

Terquavion Smith: A Focal Point for Building

By Rob McLambJun 1, 2022
Elissa Cunane dribble
Basketball

Cunane signs hardship deal with Lynx

By All-Wolfpack StaffMay 31, 2022
USATSI_17569834
Basketball

Smith returning to NC State

By All-Wolfpack StaffMay 31, 2022