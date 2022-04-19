Pack in USFL

NC State currently has six players competing in the USFL.



Cary Angeline: Birmingham Stallions

Terrone Prescod: Houston Gamblers

Jerod Fernandez: New Orleans Breakers

Mike Stevens: New Orleans Breakers

Jack Tocho: Philadelphia Stars

Stephen Griffin: Tampa Bay Bandits

Here are some stats from last weeks action!

Angeline hauled in two passes for 35 yards, including one for a touchdown in Birmingham's, 28-24, win over New Jersey.

Meanwhile, Fernandez and Stevens were busy in leading New Orleans past Philadelphia. Fernandez finished with a team-best 12 tackles, including a gaudy eight solo tackles, while Stevens add three (two solo).

Griffin also was busy defensively. He tallied five tackles (one solo) in Tampa Bay's, 17-3, triumph over Pittsburgh.

