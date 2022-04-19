Pack in USFL

Skip to main content
Here is an update on NC State alums in the USFL for week one

NC State currently has six players competing in the USFL.

Cary Angeline: Birmingham Stallions

Terrone Prescod: Houston Gamblers

Jerod Fernandez: New Orleans Breakers 

Mike Stevens: New Orleans Breakers

Jack Tocho: Philadelphia Stars

Stephen Griffin: Tampa Bay Bandits

Here are some stats from last weeks action!

Angeline hauled in two passes for 35 yards, including one for a touchdown in Birmingham's, 28-24, win over New Jersey. 

Meanwhile, Fernandez and Stevens were busy in leading New Orleans past Philadelphia. Fernandez finished with a team-best 12 tackles, including a gaudy eight solo tackles, while Stevens add three (two solo). 

Griffin also was busy defensively. He tallied five tackles (one solo) in Tampa Bay's, 17-3, triumph over Pittsburgh. 

