Pack in USFL: Week 2

NC State currently has six players competing in the USFL.



Here is a look at how Wolfpack alums and their teams fared in week two of the USFL season.

Cary Angeline has four receptions, including a touchdown, in his first two games with Birmingham.

Cary Angeline: Birmingham Stallions

Terrone Prescod: Houston Gamblers

Jerod Fernandez: New Orleans Breakers

Mike Stevens: New Orleans Breakers

Jack Tocho: Philadelphia Stars

Stephen Griffin: Tampa Bay Bandits

Here are some stats from last week's action!

Jerod Fernandez is among the USFL league leaders in tackles through two weeks.

Mike Stevens and Jerod Fernandez made big plays for the USFL's best defense through two games, as New Orleans crushed Tampa Bay, 34-3, on Sunday.

Stevens picked off a pass in the fourth quarter to help seal the win. He added two tackles (one solo) and had pass deflections on two other throws in his direction.

Fernandez led his team in tackles in Week One and was second-best for New Orleans on Sunday with seven tackles, including four solo, with two TFLs. He also played a part in a New Orleans fumble recovery.

After the game, Fernandez and his teammates showed off some other moves. When you have the best defense in the USFL, you are entitled to dance a little.

Stephen Griffin had three tackles, one solo, in a losing effort for the Bandits.

Angeline hauled in two passes for 24 yards as Birmingham became the first team in the USFL to go to 2-0 on the season with a, 33-28, win over the Houston Gamblers on Friday.

Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!

Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).