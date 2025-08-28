After Career Year, Former Wolfpack Receiver Requests Trade
Former Wolfpack receiver Jakobi Meyers made headlines on Monday afternoon by requesting a trade from his current team, the Las Vegas Raiders. Meyers approached the Raiders, trying to discuss a contract extension, but the two sides couldn’t agree, and now Meyers wants out. But the Raiders denied his request.
2024 Season for Meyers
Meyers is coming off his best season in the NFL. He caught 87 passes for 1,027 yards and four touchdowns with no drops.
He was the main staple of the Raiders receiving core after Davante Adams requested a trade four games into the 2024 season. Days later, Adams was a New York Jet, and it was the Meyers show in Vegas. He didn’t disappoint, even with the disappointing quarterback play the team had a season ago.
Receiver Market Changing
With new receiver contracts hitting the market, like Ja'Marr Chase and D.K. Metcalf, both got over $150 million in their respective agreements. Meyers felt like it was his turn; he’s only slated to get a base salary of $10.5 million in 2025. For reference, his annual contract value of $11 million is tied with Allen Lazard, which is 32nd among receivers.
New Blood in Vegas Room
The Raiders in the 2025 NFL draft took TCU’s Jack Bech in the second round, who specializes in the slot, like Meyers. Las Vegas has a replacement option if the two sides can’t work out an extension. The big question is if Bech will be ready to take the step up into a starting role.
“Young but definitely mature guys,” Meyers said of younger receivers in the room. “Those are two [Jack Bech and Dont’e Thornton Jr.] guys who really know the game of football, understand how it works and they tough, too. Quietly tough. So I think they’re perfect for the room as far as just the mentality we want to have on the field.”
Meyers played for the Wolfpack from 2016 to 18. In those years, he accumulated 1,932 yards receiving, 168 receptions and nine touchdowns. With those numbers, he decided to enter the 2019 NFL draft, but went undrafted.
He later signed with the New England Patriots, and in his time there, he put up over 2,700 yards and was regarded as one of the more underrated receivers in the league. He proved it again with an efficient 1,000-yard season in 2024. The expectation was for him to take a step up with the Raiders upgrading their quarterback play with Geno Smith, but now changes may be incoming.
