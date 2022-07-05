Pack secures pair of commitments

It was a highly productive holiday weekend for NC State's football program. The Wolfpack secured two solid commitments from the 2023 class in a span of hours.

Tamarcus Cooley is a 6-0, 195-pound athlete that NC State hopes to feature in its secondary. Cooley, who plays wide receiver and defensive back in high school, will play his senior season at Rolesville High in Wake Forest, NC after previously playing for Knightdale High.

Daemon Fagan is a four-star safety from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He held offers from Georgia, FSU, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, and Penn State among many others. Fagan is listed at 6-2 and 180 pounds.

The duo brings NC State's class of 2023 commitment total to 10.

