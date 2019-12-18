Josh Pierre-Louis signs with Wolfpack

Three -star cornerback Joshu Pierre-Louis was offered a scholarship by NC State coach Dave Doeren all the way back in March. But it took until his official visit last weekend for the 5-foot-10, 170-pound Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. native to finally commit to the Wolfpack.

He signed his National Letter of Intent in an afternoon ceremony at The Benjamin School.

Pierre-Louis also entertained offers from the likes of Auburn, Washington State, Louisville and Triangle rival Duke before settling on State

A standout at Doeren's camp last summer, Pierre-Louis is a speedy cover man who amassed 41 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery this season for his high school team. He also caught 19 passes for 264 yards, a touchdown and a 13.9 yard per catch average as a receiver.