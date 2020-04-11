Wolfpack Fans Ready to Get Back in the Game

It seems like a long time off, especially amid the drudgery of being confined to our homes with no games to entertain us. But Sept. 12 will be here before we know it.

And with any luck, the NC State football team will take the field that day for its 2020 home opener against Mississippi State at Carter-Finley Stadium.

But even if the season begins on time and the games return as scheduled after months of social distancing and cancellations in response the coronavirus pandemic, there's no guarantee that the fans will be back in the stands, too.

Even if they're permitted to be there.

According to a survey conducted by Seton Hall University, a majority of Americans say they would not attend games unless a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available.

Seventy-two percent of the 762 Americans surveyed on both landlines and cell phones said that they would be hesitant to attend a sporting event in person as part of a large crowd unless a vaccine is developed. Twelve percent said they would go if social distancing could be maintained while 13 percent said they would feel safe attending games as usual. Three percent didn't know or had no opinion.

Even among people identifying themselves as sports fans, 61 percent of those asked still said they would stay home rather than risk contracting the illness at a game.

“This virus has the attention and respect of the nation,” said Rick Gentile, director of the Seton Hall Sports Poll, which has a margin of error of plus-or-minus of 3.6 percent. “Those who identify as sports fans, at all levels of interest, line up closely with the general population in regard to their own safety and that of the players.”

That might be true for the nation as a whole. But in an unscientific Twitter poll taken by SI All Wolfpack, NC State fans have a much different attitude about the situation.

A full 52 percent of the 71 people who responded said they would feel comfortable being in the stands with other Wolfpack fans cheering their team on.

"(You) can't live in fear," wrote Kris Ward of Whiteville.

Another fan, who probably wouldn't want his name publicized said that while he'd like to go to the games, he'd probably decline because he's going through cancer treatments and might be more susceptible to illness.

Twenty-seven percent said they would go to the games if some kind of social distancing can be observed while only 21 percent indicated that they would not feel safe enough to attend without the protection of a vaccine.

This is hardly a surprise, considering that State fans are among the most loyal in college sports.

In this case, a better question might be whether those fans plan to return to the stands for the second half? Or will they stay in the parking lot and get an early start on tailgating?