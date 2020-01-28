Murchison Caps Strong Week At Senior Bowl

Larrell Murchison capped a productive week at the Senior Bowl with a solid performance in the prestigious college football all-star showcase in Mobile, Ala., on Saturday.

The former NC State defensive tackle finished the game with one tackle and a pass breakup in helping the North team to a 34-17 victory. But it was his work during the week of practice leading up to the game at Ladd Peebles Stadium that earned him a spot on several publications' All-Senior Bowl teams.

Murchison, one of five players in the game from North Carolina schools, was also listed among the "14 prospects who made money in Mobile" by The Athletic, which described him as "a much more realistic option in the top-100 picks than he was a week ago."

Projected as a 3-technique tackle after playing both inside and outside in State's three-man front this season, Murchison drew rave review for his quickness and leverage -- attributes that helped him win a majority of his one-on-one drills with offensive linemen during the week.

"Murchison got better as the week went on and had a strong game as well," wrote draft analyst Steve Shoup of Fanspeak.com. "He looks like a rotational interior defender, but he can add energy in quickness in small bursts."

As many as nine NFL teams showed interest in Murchison by meeting with him in Mobiles Among the teams to have had confirmed interviews with the 6-foot-3, 291-pound Elizabethtown native are the the Colts, Saints, Jets, Eagles, Buccaneers, Jaguars, Raiders and both Super Bowl participants -- the 49ers and Chiefs.

Murchison was one of State's few bright spots last season, ranking among the ACC leaders with seven sacks -- including 3.5 in a loss at Florida State on Sept. 28. He finished the year with 48 tackles (12 TFLs), five quarterback hurries and two fumble recoveries.