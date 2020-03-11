Dick Sheridan Elected to College Football Hall of Fame

For NC State coach Dick Sheridan is among the newest class of players and coaches named to the College Football Hall of Fame.

The announcement was made on live television Wednesday afternoon.

A native of Augusta, Ga., Sheridan joined the Wolfpack in 1986 after a successful tenure at Furman and immediately turned the program around.

Inheriting a program that had won just three games in each of the three seasons prior to his arrival, Sheridan led State to an 8-3-1 record in his first season in Raleigh that included a second-place finish in the ACC and an invitation to the Peach Bowl.

He would eventually lead the Wolfpack to five more bowl games, including wins in the 1988 Peach Bowl and 1990 All-American Bowl, while finishing the season in the national rankings twice.

Sheridan posted winning season in all but one of his seven seasons with the Wolfpack and finished his career with 52 wins, the second-most in school history while coaching four All-Americans and 31 All-ACC selections.

Before coming to State, Sheridan won six Southern Conference championships in eight seasons at Furman while winning 74.4 percent of his games. He finished with a 121-52-5 career record, along with national Coach of the Year honors at both the FBS and FCS level.

Sheridan and the rest of a class that includes 17 first-team All-America players and one other coach will be honored at the 63rd National Football Foundation awards dinner on Dec. 8 in New York before being formally enshrined at the Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

In addition to the College Football Hall of Fame, Sheridan is also a member of the Furman Athletic, South Carolina Athletic and South Carolina Football halls of fame.