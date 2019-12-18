Red Light District: Wolfpack Signing Day

Happy National Signing Day!

Today is the day on which high school football players can officially submit signed national letters of intent to make their commiments to college programs official. With only 19 players having made public pledges for the Wolfpack leading up today, coach Dave Doeren and his staff are staff are still working feverishly to add to their Class of 2020.

There are bound to be surprises, both good and bad, so check back here frequently throughout the day for updates.

As Doeren likes to say, the "red light is on.: So lets get right to the action:

7:06 a.m. -- Betty breaks the ice

Linebacker Devin Betty, a 6-foot, 210-pound linebacker from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Miramar, Fla., became the first prospect to sign with the Wolfpack this morning. A converted defensive end, Betty is an effective pass rusher who helped his team to a state championship this season. He took his official visit to State the weekend of the Western Carolina game on Sept 7 and committed to State shortly thereafter.

7:10 a.m. -- Great Scott!

Six-foot, 160-pound Chris Scott of Dacula High School in Dacula, Ga., has become the first of five committed wide receivers to sign, giving the Wolfpack the kind of speed and ability to get open down field it lacked this season. It took awhile for him to decide he wanted to play for State, but co-offensive coordinator George McDonald's hard work paid off and he committed earlier this month following his official visit.

7:12 a.m. -- Vann moving in

Davin Vann, a 6-2, 273-pound defensive tackle from nearby Cary High, will hold an official signing ceremony later today in Spartanburg, S.C., where he is currently preparing to play in Saturday's Shrine Bowl. But he isn't waiting until then to get his official NLI in to the football offices here in Raleigh. A four-star prospect described by Chris Hughes of CarolinaPreps.com as being "a man in a man's body," he has the strength and speed to contribute right away.

7:16 a.m. -- Wolfpack catches another receiver

Wide receivers, especially those with speed, were clearly a priority for this class and McDonald got another fast one in Anthony Smith, a 6-1, 172-pound native of Huntington, Md.. A sprinter who could also potentially run track for the Wolfpack, Smith has run a 10.98 100. He has high jumped 6-6, an asset that will help him come down with high balls by outjumping opposing defensive backs.

7:20 a.m. -- Another Shrine Bowler

Devan Boykin is a 5-11, 175-pound defensive back from Ragsdale High in Greensboro who, like new teammate Vann, is currently preparing to represent North Carolina in this weekend's Shrine Bowl. A three-star prospect, he is an elite talent who can fill an immediate need at either safety or nickel in a secondary that can use all the help it can get. Boykin is also the first signee who plans to enroll early and take part in spring practice, which will also help speed his development.

7:23 a.m. -- More secondary help

The secondary got even more help with the addition of four-star Nehki Meredith, a 5-10, 178-pound defensive back from Bishop Sullivan HS in Virginia Beach, who, like Boykin, plans to enroll early. Meredith has the ability to play several positions. He was one of the earliest players to commit to State last summer. A versatile athlete, he combines strong ball skills with an aggressiveness and and strength that make him equally effective in run support.

7:32 a.m. -- State champion kicker

The Wolfpack has signed Ian Williams, who helped Weddington High School in Charlotte win its second consecutive state championship on Saturday, as the heir-apparent to incumbent All-ACC kicker Christopher Dunn.