AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

Committed Recruits Make it Official Early

Brett Friedlander

The fax machine at the Murphy Center began buzzing early Wednesday -- that is, if they still use fax machines -- as three of NC State's committed recruits wasted little time submitting their National Letters of Intent to play football for the Wolfpack.

Offensive lineman Michael Carter Jr., defensive end Claude Larkins Jr. and wide receiver Joshua Crabtree join a 2020 recruiting class that also includes 17 players added to the program during the NCAA's early signing period in December.

A fourth committed recruit, defensive tackle Nick Booker-Brown, is also expected to submit his NLI on Wednesday with the possibility of at least one or two more signings to come.

Carter is a 6-foot-4, 300-pound guard from Butler High School in Charlotte. The three-star prospect is one of the highest rated offensive linemen in the state and is an important pickup after State commit Austin Blaske flipped to Georgia at the 11th hour in December and Doeren missed on another top prospect R.J. Adams, who signed with Kentucky.

Anthony Carter Jr. signing day

Larkins, a 6-4, 230-pound three-star end from Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Hollywood, Fla., also fills a need, bolstering a defensive line that lost three players to graduation and two to the NCAA transfer portal since the end of the 2019 season.

Described as an athletic pass rusher with an explosive first step and a large wingspan that allows him to disrupt passing lanes, Larkins originally committed to Minnesota, but decommitted in December.

Claude Larkins signing day

Crabtree, meanwhile, is a 6-3, 185-pound three-star receiver from Heritgage High School in Wake Forest. 

Josh Crabtree signing day

He was originally slated to wait until the start of freshman practice before accepting his scholarship so he wouldn't be officially counted as a member of this year's class (a practice known as blueshirting), but those plans obivously changed. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Potential State QB Target Decommits from Auburn

Four-star Aaron McLaughlin made an official visit to State and attended coach Dave Doeren's camp last spring. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Tipoff: Game 23, at Miami

Everything you need to know about Wednesday's rematch against the Hurricanes in Coral Gables. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Keatts: Earlier Win No Advantage in Rematch With Miami

The Wolfpack beat the Hurricanes 80-63 in Raleigh on Jan. 15, but circumstances have changed in the month since that game was played. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Lykes, McGusty 'Questionable' For State Rematch

Miami could be without two of its key players against the Wolfpack on Wednesday in Coral Gables. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Baseball Television Schedule Announced

Ten games involving NC State will be broadcast live on linear channels this season, including eight on the ACC Network. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Grad Transfer QBs Choose 2020 Wolfpack Opponents

Duke and Mississippi State, both of which are on NC State's schedule next season, picked up major additions on Monday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Signee Hall Named to Iverson Roundball Classic

The All-American showcase game will be played on April 24 in Wilmington, Del. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Women a No. 2 Seed in Midseason Top 16 Reveal

In addition to the team recognition, sophomore center Elissa Cunane has been named to the Wooden Award Top 20 Watch List. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Lacrosse in Wolfpack's Past, But Not in Near Future

New athletic director Boo Corrigan is a life-long advocate of lacrosse, but logistics make returning the sport to State prohibitive. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Recruiting update: Signing Day Battle Nearing an End

With the traditional college football signing day coming up on Wednesday, all eyes -- at least at State, Pitt and Virginia Tech -- are on three-star CB Rashad Battle. Read more

Brett Friedlander