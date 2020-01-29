State Sets Date For Kay Yow Spring Game

NC State has set the date for this year's annual Kay Yow Spring Football Game. It will be played on Saturday, April 4 at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Details about the format for the game and starting time have not yet been announced.

This year's game will be an important one as the Wolfpack looks to bounce back from an injury-riddled 4-8 season in 2019 that ended with six straight losses.

In addition to an expected competition for the starting quarterback job, as well as other key positions, coach Dave Doeren will be breaking in a completely revamped staff that includes a new offensive coordinator and four other new assistants.

NCAA rules allow college football programs to hold up to 15 offseason practices, including a public intrasquad scrimmage that traditionally finishes the spring. The entire process must take place within a 34-day window, excluding spring break and exam week.

Only 12 of those 15 practices can involve contact and only eight can involve full-fledged tackling.

State's spring practice is set to begin on Feb. 27.

Incoming freshmen that have enrolled for the spring semester are eligible to participate. The Wolfpack will have eight such players on its roster this year.

State's spring game is named in the memory of Kay Yow, the Wolfpack's legendary former women's basketball coach who fought a courageous battle against breast cancer.

Donations taken at the game since it was rebranded in 2009 have raised thousands of dollars for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund and the Kay Yow Endowment at the Wolfpack Club.