Here's Which Wolfpack Freshmen Can Redshirt
A new NCAA rule, adopted last year, allows college football players to participate in up to four games in a season without losing the ability to redshirt.
While coach Dave Doeren and his staff used many more true freshmen than expected this year because of all the injuries their team suffered along the way, they still managed to save the redshirts of 13 members of their 23-man rookie class.
A 13th player, senior Nick McCloud, was also able to gain an extra year of eligibility after seeing action in only two games, because he had not previously used his redshirt season.
Here is a list of the players that did not use up a year of eligibility in 2019 (and the number of games in which they played):
Player
Position
Games played
Shyheim Battle
CB
3
C.J. Clark
DT
2
Terrell Dawkins
DE
3
Ty Evans
QB
0
Jalen Frazier
DB
2
Josh Harris
DT
4
Zovon Lindsay
OL
0
Khalid Martin
S
3
Timothy McKay
OG
3
Dylan McMahon
OT
4
Delbert Mimms III
RB
0
Chris Toudle
TE
0
Kameron Walker
TE
0
Here is the list of true freshmen that burned their redshirts by playing in more than four games:
Player
Position
Games played
Ickey Ekwonu
OT
12
Jakeen Harris
S
10
Jordan Houston
RB
12
Savion Jackson
DE
8
Zonovan Knight
RB
12
Keyon Lesane
WR
10
Cecil Powell
CB/WR
10
Jaylon Scott
LB
6
Joe Shimko
LS
12
Drake Thomas
LB