Here's Which Wolfpack Freshmen Can Redshirt

Brett Friedlander

A new NCAA rule, adopted last year, allows college football players to participate in up to four games in a season without losing the ability to redshirt.

While coach Dave Doeren and his staff used many more true freshmen than expected this year because of all the injuries their team suffered along the way, they still managed to save the redshirts of 13 members of their 23-man rookie class.

A 13th player, senior Nick McCloud, was also able to gain an extra year of eligibility after seeing action in only two games, because he had not previously used his redshirt season.

Here is a list of the players that did not use up a year of eligibility in 2019 (and the number of games in which they played):

Player
Position
Games played

Shyheim Battle

CB

3

C.J. Clark

DT

2

Terrell Dawkins

DE

3

Ty Evans

QB

0

Jalen Frazier

DB

2

Josh Harris

DT

4

Zovon Lindsay

OL

0

Khalid Martin

S

3

Timothy McKay

OG

3

Dylan McMahon

OT

4

Delbert Mimms III

RB

0

Chris Toudle

TE

0

Kameron Walker

TE

0

Here is the list of true freshmen that burned their redshirts by playing in more than four games:

Player
Position
Games played

Ickey Ekwonu

OT

12

Jakeen Harris

S

10

Jordan Houston

RB

12

Savion Jackson

DE

8

Zonovan Knight

RB

12

Keyon Lesane

WR

10

Cecil Powell

CB/WR

10

Jaylon Scott

LB

6

Joe Shimko

LS

12

Drake Thomas

LB

Football

