A new NCAA rule, adopted last year, allows college football players to participate in up to four games in a season without losing the ability to redshirt.

While coach Dave Doeren and his staff used many more true freshmen than expected this year because of all the injuries their team suffered along the way, they still managed to save the redshirts of 13 members of their 23-man rookie class.

A 13th player, senior Nick McCloud, was also able to gain an extra year of eligibility after seeing action in only two games, because he had not previously used his redshirt season.

Here is a list of the players that did not use up a year of eligibility in 2019 (and the number of games in which they played):

Player Position Games played Shyheim Battle CB 3 C.J. Clark DT 2 Terrell Dawkins DE 3 Ty Evans QB 0 Jalen Frazier DB 2 Josh Harris DT 4 Zovon Lindsay OL 0 Khalid Martin S 3 Timothy McKay OG 3 Dylan McMahon OT 4 Delbert Mimms III RB 0 Chris Toudle TE 0 Kameron Walker TE 0

Here is the list of true freshmen that burned their redshirts by playing in more than four games: