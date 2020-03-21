State Getting Big-Time Competition for In-State OL Pounds

You could say NC State got in early on three-star 2021 offensive line recruit Diego Pounds.

The 6-foot-6, 300-pound prospect from Millbrook High School lives only a few miles from Carter-Finley Stadium, where he attended his first college football game as a youngster. He was also a frequent visitor there for games last season and was excited when he received an offer from Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren on Junior Day back in January.

"I like everything about NC State," he said at the time.

While being the first school to show interest in a recruit is always helpful, the early bird Wolfpack is going to have to overcome some stiff competition if it hopes to capture this super sized worm.

That's because Pounds has received a number of other, impressive offers recently -- including national champion LSU, Penn State, Oregon and Miami. According to TheClemsonInsider.com, he is also planning an official visit to ACC Atlantic rival Clemson once restrictions on in-person recruiting because of the coronavirus are lifted.

“It would mean a lot,” Pounds told TCI of a potential Clemson offer. “I mean, they’re champions over there, man. So, if they’re taking time to show interest in me, it really means something. If they offer me, it would change a lot.”

Pounds told the website that he still plans to visit State, along with other schools that have shown interest in him. But the battle for the top 50 prospect from North Carolina, is clearly only just beginning.