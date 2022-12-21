Skip to main content
Tujague Excited To Run With Pack

NC State offensive line coach Garett Tujague met with the media on Tuesday.
NC State offensive line coach Garett Tujague met with the media on Tuesday and is excited to begin the Wolfpack portion of his coaching tenure. 

Tujague has spent several seasons working with new NC State offensive coordinator Robert Anue, and their relationship goes further back. 

Click the video link to hear from Tujague!

