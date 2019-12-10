Wolfpack
Maven
Football
Basketball

Two defensive backs enter transfer portal

Brett Friedlander

A week after its football season ended, NC State's injury depleted secondary continues to lose players.

This time it's to transfer.

On Monday, sophomore De"Von Graves entered the NCAA's transfer portal. It is also being reported that redshirt freshman Malik Dunlap also intends to leave the program.

Graves, a 6-foot-1, 197-pound Virginia native, saw action in 11 of State's 12 games this season. He started as a backup safety before being moved to cornerback after injuries sidelined both starters at that position.

He got his first start at Boston College and finished the season with 23 tackles, four pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Dunlap, a 6-3, 215-pound Charlotte native, was also pressed into service because of injuries. After seeing only limited action, mostly on special teams, through the first half of the season, he started five of the final six games 

Although he led the team with eight pass breakups, to go along with 20 tackles, he struggled on pass coverage and was burned for big plays on numerous occasions.

Graves and Dunlap are the third and fourth Wolfpack players to enter the transfer portal since the season finale against NC State on Nov. 30. Quarterback Matthew McKay and offensive tackle Justin Chase previously announced their intention to leave the program.

 

Football

