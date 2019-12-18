WolfpackMaven
Ezemdi Udoh signs with Wolfpack

Brett Friedlander

Ezmdi Udoh has submitted his signed National Letter of Intent to officially become a member of NC State's football class of 2020.

A 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end from Fayetteville's Terry Sanford High School, Udho comes from an athletic family. His older brother Olisaemeka played offensive tackle at Elon and is now currently a member of the Minnesota Vikings and his sister Ona is a basketball player at Wake Forest.

Tall and athletic, the three-star prospect has a high football IQ to go along with his size and physical skills who is projected to be a high-level ACC player in the mold of current tall tight end Cary Angeline. He will represent North Carolina against a team from South Carolina in the annual Shrine Bowl in Spartanburg, S.C. on Saturday.

Ben Finley Signs With Wolfpack

Brett Friedlander

The younger brother of former State star Ryan Finley hopes to continue his family's success in Raleigh. Read more

Patrick Matan signs with Wolfpack

Brett Friedlander

The big offensive lineman from Washington D.C. will help offset the loss of other OL prospects. Read more

Red Light District: Wolfpack Signing Day

Brett Friedlander

Live updates as college football recruits sign their National Letters of Intent to officially become members of NC State's Class of 2020. Read more

Offensive line recruit Blaske decommits

Brett Friedlander

The Georgia native's decision reduces NC State's 2020 class to 19 on the eve of national signing day

Wolfpack Recruits Schedule NLI Signings

Brett Friedlander

Here is a rundown of when members of State's 2020 recruiting class plan to make their committments official on Wednesday. Read more

Payton Wilson Issues Public Apology

Brett Friedlander

The redshirt freshman linebacker was arrested in an alcohol-related incident early Saturday morning

Brett Friedlander

UNC's Cole Anthony is out for 4-6 weeks with a knee injury. If he's out the full six weeks, his…

Four Wolfpack recruits preparing for Shrine Bowl

Brett Friedlander

Devan Boykin, Ezemdi Udoh and Davin Vann are representing NC while Jalen Coit is playing for SC in Saturday's all-star game. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Here's what my fellow SI Maven from Oklahoma State had to say about four-star defensive back…

Cunane Named ACC Player of the Week

Brett Friedlander

NC State's sophomore center had a career day in the Wolfpack's win against Elon on Sunday. Read more