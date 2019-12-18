Ezemdi Udoh signs with Wolfpack

Ezmdi Udoh has submitted his signed National Letter of Intent to officially become a member of NC State's football class of 2020.

A 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end from Fayetteville's Terry Sanford High School, Udho comes from an athletic family. His older brother Olisaemeka played offensive tackle at Elon and is now currently a member of the Minnesota Vikings and his sister Ona is a basketball player at Wake Forest.

Tall and athletic, the three-star prospect has a high football IQ to go along with his size and physical skills who is projected to be a high-level ACC player in the mold of current tall tight end Cary Angeline. He will represent North Carolina against a team from South Carolina in the annual Shrine Bowl in Spartanburg, S.C. on Saturday.