VIDEO: Moore Addresses NC State's Bowl Loss

© Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

VIDEO: Moore Addresses NC State's Bowl Loss

NC State linebacker Isaiah Moore met with the media following the Wolfpack's loss to Maryland in the 2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl.
NC State linebacker Isaiah Moore met with the media following the Wolfpack's loss to Maryland in the 2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl.

