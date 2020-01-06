WolfpackMaven
Wolfpack To Hold Walkon Tryout Meeting

Brett Friedlander

If you're an NC State student with college athletic eligibility remaining and want to become part of the Wolfpack football program, here's your chance.

Coach Dave Doeren has scheduled a meeting for prospective walkons hoping to try out for the football team. It is scheduled for 6 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16 in the lobby of the Murphy Center at Carter-Finley Stadium.

For more information, contact Henry Trevathan, State's director of high school relations, at httrevat@ncsu.edu or 919-819-0763.

