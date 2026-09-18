What to Watch Out For During NC State's SEC Test vs Vanderbilt

The Wolfpack look to even their record against the Commodores this weekend.



These storylines will heavily factor into the game’s outcome.

Extreme Weather

NC State and Vanderbilt will be playing in extreme heat on Saturday.



Nashville has been under a heat advisory this week, which is not set to expire until Saturday evening.



The AccuWeather forecast for Saturday calls for a high of 97 degrees with partly sunny conditions and record-tying temperatures.

The RealFeel will reach a high of 104 degrees. There’s also a chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.



This is not the first time this season that Vanderbilt has had weather-related issues. The Commodores ended their home opener against Austin Peay with 2:16 left in regulation due to lightning.

Coaching Battle

Vandy’s Coach Clark Lea won the SEC Coach of the Year after guiding the program to its first 10-win season last year.



It’s a remarkable achievement for a coach who has only had two winning seasons while at the program. Lea is currently 28-36 at Vanderbilt.

Dave Doeren arrives in Nashville as the more experienced head coach in this matchup, but 10 wins and all the coaching honors have eluded him.



Doeren is 96-71 and has the most wins in school history.



However, he’s also 1-6 against SEC teams, which includes five straight losses.



It’ll be interesting to see how Doeren relies on his experience to make in-game adjustments.

Sep 11, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren during the second half of the game against Richmond Spiders at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jared Curtis’ Debut

Vanderbilt Head Coach Clark Lea announced earlier this week that his highly-rated freshman quarterback Jared Curtis will start against NC State.



After being caught off guard by Virginia’s scrambling quarterback in Week 0, the Wolfpack are prepared to face Vanderbilt’s dual-threat option.

“You can see he’s got a big arm,” NC State Head Coach Dave Doeren said. “He’s a tough kid, runs hard. They’re committed to running the football.”



Curtis came off the bench last week and provided an immediate spark in Vandy’s 21-point comeback win over Delaware.

He completed 14-of-22 attempts for 210 yards and 1 touchdown. He ran for 2 more scores in the victory.



The Wolfpack need to make things uncomfortable for Curtis and keep him in the pocket on Saturday, forcing him into throwing errant throws.

Curtis played well against the two FCS defenses to open Vandy’s schedule, but going up against a Power Four defense won’t be so easy.



State will be in a great position if it can make Curtis look like a true freshman playing against an ACC defense.