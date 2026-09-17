NC State put on a show in front of the hometown fans last weekend.



A 73-to-nothing shutout, with State scoring the most points at Carter-Finley Stadium since 1920, and the offense accumulating 734 total yards.



That type of effort is not easy to do.



So few, if any, expect to see them repeat that performance against Vanderbilt.



But there are 3 keys to the Wolfpack’s victory over the Commodores this Saturday.

NC State Utilizing Bailey and Wilson

There’s been hype around Vanderbilt’s quarterback this week, but don’t be misled; CJ Bailey (QB) will set the tone for this game.



Bailey found himself last week and had his offense clicking.



Dave Doeren was complimentary of Bailey after the game.



“He played on time; he was accurate,” Doeren said. “He did some things with his legs when he needed to. He took care of the football. I thought he played a really clean, good football game today.”

Bailey’s night ended after the first half. He completed 13-of-17 attempts for 281 yards and 1 touchdown. He rushed for 25 yards and 1 touchdown.



Bailey needs to bring this same confidence against Vanderbilt.

The team also benefits when Will Wilson (QB) appears in certain red zone situations. He accounted for 4 of NC State’s touchdowns against Richmond. Three of those scores came from his legs.



At 6’1” and 270 pounds, Wilson is the heaviest ball carrier on the team. And with a full steam ahead, he’s a load to keep out of the end zone.



Continue Feeding Duke Scott

Duke Scott (RB) only touched the ball 9 times last week, but he maximized those carries.



Scott rushed for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns.



His early explosive runs helped open up this offense last week.



He faces a tougher defense this week, as Vandy was in the top 6 in the SEC for stopping the run last season.



However, with his speed, vision, and ability to break tackles will be hard for the Commodores to stop.

Crash Curtis’ Party

Vanderbilt Head Coach Clark Lea announced that his highly-rated freshman quarterback Jared Curtis will start against NC State.



The Wolfpack were caught off guard by Beau Pribula, dashing the Wolfpack for 110 yards on the ground in Week 0.

This week, Doeren made it clear that they’ve eliminated any more surprises. “I thought we fixed it,” he said. We have film on their offense with these quarterbacks playing in it. You have a better feeling for how they’re going to use them.”



Curtis is a dual-threat, but the Wolfpack must be salivating for the opportunity to stop a true freshman before he’s had a chance to get his feet wet.

The defense needs to make Curtis' day difficult and ruin his debut on Saturday.



Look for players such as captain Popo Agguire (LB) and Harvey Dyson III (LB) to bring the pressure.



NC State versus Vanderbilt kicks off at 12:45 PM on Sept. 19 on the SEC Network.