Long-Time Virginia Tech Assistant Joins Doeren's Staff

NC State football coach Dave Doeren has tapped into the defensive tradition of ACC rival Virginia Tech for the latest addition to his restructured staff.

Doeren announced Thursday that he has hired Charley Wiles, who has spent the past 24 seasons working with the Hokies’ consistently high-ranked defenses, as his new defensive line coach.

“I’m very excited to bring Charley to our staff,” said Doeren in a statement.. “He’s a highly-decorated and respected coach – not only in our region and conference, but in our profession. I look forward to having his personality around our guys and I know that he will bring an extremely positive attitude, a great work ethic, and a wealth of knowledge when it comes to developing and coaching defensive linemen.

“He also brings a history of incredible success recruiting in the state of North Carolina.”

Wiles began his tenure in Blacksburg in 1996 and since then, his defensive linemen have combined to record 893 -- the most in the nation during that stretch.

Twenty-six Virginia Tech defensive linemen have earned all-conference honors under his leadership. He has also coached seven All-Americans and two conference Players of the Year while helping the Hokies go to 24 straight bowls, win four ACC championships and play in the 1999 national championship game.

Working alongside legendary head coach Frank Beamer and recently retired defensive coordinator Bud Foster, Wiles’ contribution to Tech’s “Lunch Pail Defense” have been so respected that he became only the second person in program history to be awarded a lunch pail at the end of the 2019 regualr season.

At State, the former Murray State offensive lineman inherits a defensive line unit that ranked sixth in the ACC with 35 sacks last season, but lost two of three starters.

“I can’t wait to get to work, get to know our defensive line and become a part of Wolfpack Nation,” Wiles said. “(Wife) Andi and I are excited about living in the Raleigh area and to be a part of what is happening at NC State. Coach Doeren has been great through this whole process and I look forward to working with him, Coach (Tony) Gibson and the rest of the defensive staff.”