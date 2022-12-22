Wilson Eager To Put on Bowl Display

NC State linebacker Payton Wilson spoke to the media as the Wolfpack prepares to face Maryland at the 2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte.

Like many of his teammates, Wilson is eager to take the field after the Holiday Bowl berth that NC State earned last season ended with a cancelation.

Hear what Wilson has to say in the link below!

Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb and @nick_schnittker on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!

Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).