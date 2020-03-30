Wolfpack Football Faces Long Odds in 2020

This is not a gambling site and the nature of this post is not to encourage wagering on any sports event.

But if you have a few dollars sitting around that you just don't know what to do with, you might want to put it down on NC State winning the ACC football championship this fall.

It's unlikely to happen, especially with the Wolfpack coming off a disappointing 4-8 season in 2019, so understand that there's a good chance you'll lose your investment. But if the moon and stars align just right for coach Dave Doeren's team, the payoff will be significant, according to odds set by BetOnline.ag.

The online service has set the odds for State winning the conference title at 50-1.

That ranks 10th among the ACC's 14 teams overall and fifth in the seven-team Atlantic Division.

Clemson, as can be expected, has been set as the ACC favorite at 1-6 odds. Miami, the Coastal Division favorite is next at 15-2, followed by North Carolina at 10-1 and Virginia Tech at 12-1.

The rest of the ACC lines up as follows: Florida State at 16-1, Virginia at 20-1, Louisville at 28-1, Pittsburgh at 28-1, Wake Forest at 40-1, Duke and Syracuse at 66-1, Boston College at 80-1 and Georgia Tech at 250-1.

State hasn't won an ACC football championship since 1979.

The Wolfpack is scheduled to open the 2020 season, assuming it's able to take place because of the coronavirus pandemic, on Thursday, Sept. 3 at Louisville.