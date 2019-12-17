Four Wolfpack recruits preparing for Shrine Bowl

While many highly coveted football recuits are preparing to make their college decisions on the eve of the December signing period -- including four-star NC State targets R.J. Adams and Justin Harrington -- four of those that have already committed to the Wolfpack are in Spartanburg, S.C. preparing to represent their state in the annual Shrine Bowl.

Defensive back Devan Boykin of Ragsdale, tight end Ezemdi Udoh of Fayetteville and defensive tackle Davin Vann of Cary are on the North Carolina team for the game that matches some of the best high school players in the state against those from South Carolina.

Another future Wolfpacker, wide receiver Jalen Coit from Cheraw, is on the team from south of the border.

Chris Hughes of CarolinaPreps.com, who will serve as a color analyst for Saturday's game on ESPNU at Wofford College, is on the scene and reports what he's seen from the State commits after the first day of Shrine Bowl practices:

Davin Vann

Vann had a scary moment during a non-contact drill on Monday when he tripped over a fallen offensive lineman and appeared to have injured his ankle. He was taken from the field, but as Hughes reports, he returned to action for the afternoon workout and appeared to be okay.

Here's what else Hughes had to say about the 6-foot-2, 273-pound, four-star defensive tackle prospect ...

"He's strong. He's one of the top four or five players here, especially on the defensive side. He's already a man in a man's body in high school. He might have to adjust to the speed of the college game, but in terms of his talents and the skill he possesses, he's pretty good today.

Ezemdi Udoh

Udoh is a 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end who comes from an athletic family. His older brother Olisaemeka played offensive tackle at Elon and is now currently a member of the Minnesota Vikings and his sister Ona is a basketball player at Wake Forest.

Hughes said it's tough to determine how well players stack up with the competition around them at Shrine Bowl practices, because unlike in the past, there isn't much hitting going on. But he did describe Udoh as "a big-time ACC projected player.

"He's a real smart player," Hughes added. "He's huge, he's got a lot of talents and obviously he won the genetic lottery when it comes to his family."

Devan Boykin

Hughes is extremely high on the 5-11, 175-pound, three-star defensive back prospect.

"I like everything about him," he said. "He grew up a coach's son , so he understands football probably better than most of them. In high school, he was a skill player who played all over, but now he's playing that high safety position.

"He's got a lot of range. He's another kid I think will translate into a great player. In fact, at NC State, I think he'll be a marquee player over the course of his career, because I see an extremely high ceiling for him."

Jalen Coit

Hughes said he spent most of his day on Monday scouting the North Carolina team and has not yet gotten a first-hand look at Coit. But he did say that the slender 5-10 receiver has the kind of speed that can created separation from opposing defensive backs and give the Wolfpack the kind of downfield threat it didn't have this season.

Here is the current list of the 20 high school seniors currently committed to the Wolfpack. (Be sure to check back through the day for any additions and on Wednesday for full early signing day coverage):

Four stars

Porter Rooks, WR, Charlotte (Myers Park)

Nehki Meredith, ATH, Virginia Beach, Va. (Bishop Sullivan)

Davin Vann, DE, Cary (Cary)

Three stars

Devon Betty, LB, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas)

Austin Blaske, OG, Guyton, Ga. (South Effingham)

Devan Boykin, CB, Jameston (Ragsdale)

Jalen Coit, WR, Cheraw, SC (Cheraw)

Joshua Crabtree, WR, Wake Forest (Heritage)

Ben Finley, QB, Phoenix, Ariz. (Paradise Valley)

Sean Hill, OG, Snellville, Ga. (Brookwood)

Ethan Lane, C, Lawrenceville, Ga. (Archer)

Patrick Matan, OT, Washington D.C. (Gonzaga)

Jayland Parker, LB, Macon, Ga. (Westside)

Pheldarius Payne, DE, Suffolk, Va. (Lackawanna College)

Josh Pierrre-Louis, DB, North Palm Beach, Fla. (The Benjamin School)

Chris Scott, WR, Dacula, Ga. (Dacula)

Anthony Smith, WR, Huntington, Md. (Huntington)

Ezemdi Udoh, TE, Fayetteville (Terry Sanford)

Aydan White, CB, Arden (Christ School)

Ian Williams, PK, Matthews (Weddington)