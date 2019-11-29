Wolfpack
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Wolfpack Kickoff: Week 12, UNC

Brett Friedlander

NC State (4-7, 1-6 ACC) vs. North Carolina (5-6, 3-4 ACC)

Carter-Finley Stadium (57,600)

7 p.m., ACC Network (PxP: Dave O'Brien; Analyst: Tim Hasselbeck, Sideline: Katie George)

Streaming: WatchESPN; National radio: Sirius 133, XM 193; Live stats: GoPack.com

Weather at kickoff: Partly cloudy, 37 degrees at kickoff, virtually no chance of rain

Series history: UNC leads 66-36-6 (30-16-4 in Raleigh)

Last meeting: State 34, UNC 28 (OT), Nov. 24, 2018

Last week: State lost to Georgia Tech 28-26, UNC beat Mercer 56-7 52-27

BetOnline line: State plus 10 | Over/Under 110

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING

I think it’s an emotional game. You want them to play in their emotions. The biggest thing is just executing for us. We’ve just got to come out, play smart football, play for four quarters, and make the plays that are there to make. We both have 11 games of film to watch on each other, and we’re trying to do as much as we can to teach the game plan to the guys so they can play fast. Coach Dave Doeren

This week is fun because it’s the last week of the season and we’ve still got a possible bowl game out there and we’re playing a rival in NC State and we haven’t done very well against them. Like the Duke game, they’ve dominated this series as of late, so it’s time for us to step up and play better. Like against Duke, we’ve got to do our part in this rivalry and we haven’t done that four of the last five years. And, you’ve got bowl eligibility at the end for us and that’s something that these guys want to do. A lot of our team hasn’t been to a bowl. UNC coach Mack Brown

"It's okay for seniors to be selfish this week, because you know it's your last week and you don't know if you're going to go to the next level. You take it one day at a time and just soak in everything that you get." Senior safety Jarius Morehead

PLAYERS TO WATCH

NC State stats  |  UNC stats

NC STATE
UNC

Passing

Devin Leary

94-190-3  1,121 yards  7 TD

Sam Howell

211-355-6  2,946 yards  32 TDs

Rushing

Zonovan Knight

124 carries   689 yards  5 TD

Michael Carter Jr.

143 carries  822 yards  3 TD

Receiving

Emeka Emezie

54 catches   528 yards  2 TD

Dazz Newsome

57 catches  817 yards  1 TD

Cary Angeline

25 catches  378 yards  5 TD

Dyami Brown

40 catches  797 yards  10 TD

Defense

Tanner Ingle

68 tackles  5 TFL  4 PBU

Chazz Surratt

100 tackles  5 sacks  1 INT

Larrell Murchison

44 tackles  7 sacks  2 FR

Jeremiah Gemmel

76 tackles  2.5 sacks  2 FF

NOTABLE

Saturday's game will be the 109th meeting between the Wolfpack and Tar Heels. The rivalry bean in 1894 and is the oldest among State's ACC rivals and the fourth-most played series in conference history. ...

Although UNC leads the overall series 66-36-6, the Wolfpack has won nine of the last 12 meetings, including four of the last five and three straight. ...

Twelve seniors will be honored on Senior Night before their final game at State. They are walkons Will Brown and the Dabbs twins -- Tyler and Will -- nickel Stephen Griffin, wide receiver Tabari Hines, defensive end Deonte Holden, offensive tackle Emanuel McGirt, cornerback Kishawn Miller, safety Jarius Morehead, defensive tackle Larrell Murchison, backup long snapper Jackson Quiggle and defensive end James Smith-Williams. ...

Two seniors that are not being recognized Saturday are cornerback Nick McCloud and offensive tackle Tyrone Riley. McCloud was injured in the season opener against East Carolina and played in only one more game during the season. He will be able to take a redshirt. Riley went down on the second day of training camp and missed the entire year. He is applying for a sixth year of eligibility ...

nick McCloud vs A&M
Nick McCloud has played in only two games this seasonAdam Hagy/USAToday sports

The Wolfpack has started 45 different players this season, the most among Power 5 programs. Only one other team, Clemson, has played more freshmen than State. The reason for all that turnover and youth is injuries. The Wolfpack has lost a total of 95 games among 29 players to injury during the course of the season. ...

Nine of UNC's 11 games in 2019 have been decided by seven points or fewer -- including two in overtime. Sitting on five wins, the Tar Heels need a victory at Carter-Finley to secure a bowl spot. State has already been eliminated from postseason contention.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

First Half Lapse Spells Doom for Wolfpack in Brooklyn

Brett Friedlander
0

Memphis shoots 63 percent from the floor and holds on to hand State its second loss this season, 83-78. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Here's the boxscore from today's basketball loss to Memphis in Brooklyn ...

0

How Much Will it Cost to See State-UNC Game?

Brett Friedlander
0

The Wolfpack might be out of contention for a bowl, but ticket demand is still high for Saturday's rivalry game?

Wolfpack Spending Thanksgiving With 'Family'

Brett Friedlander
0

State will take time out from its preparations for Saturday's game with UNC by having turkey dinner together at a Raleigh restaurant. Read more

Wolfpack fully loaded for showdown with Memphis

Brett Friedlander
0

Unlike its season opener against Georgia Tech, State will face the 16th-ranked Tigers with all their key players available

Battle With Tar Heels is Personal for Wolfpack's Wilson

Brett Friedlander
0

The redshirt freshman linebacker from Orange High School originally committed to UNC before signing with NC State. Read more

Wolfpack Tipoff: Game 7, Memphis

Brett Friedlander
0

Here is everything you need to know about Thursday's game between NC State and Memphis in Brooklyn, N.Y. Read more

Trea Turner to be Honorary Captain for State-UNC Game

Brett Friedlander
0

The former Wolfpack star and World Series champion will be honored at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday. Read more

Leary Showing Growth as a QB and Leader

Brett Friedlander
0

The redshirt freshman had a coming of age experience at Georgia Tech on Thursday. Read more

Stat-Stuffing Bryce Emerging as Wolfpack Leader

Brett Friedlander
0

The redshirt senior leads the team in scoring, rebounding and steals while shooting 61 percent from the floor. Read more