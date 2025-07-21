Former Wolfpack OT Inks Deal with the Packers
Anthony Belton, a former North Carolina State Wolfpack All-ACC offensive tackle agreed to terms with the Green Bay Packers on a four-year deal worth $8.016 million. Unlike other second-round picks, the deal is not fully guaranteed. He had 72.95 percent of the deal guaranteed.
Belton also received a $2.47 million signing bonus. The 54th overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft received a substantially higher guarantee over the value of the pick from the year before. In 2024 only 61.95 percent was guaranteed over the same four years.
According to Pack Insider, Belton is the 27th highest-drafted player in Wolfpack history.
The deal was initially reported by NFL writer Aaron Wilson on social media.
The major sticking point in the negotiations was the subject of guaranteed money. Belton wanted to get as much guaranteed as possible, seeing how other second-round picks were getting the fourth-year of the contract fully guaranteed. Belton failed to attain that.
The standoff with second-round picks began when Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins and Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger had their entire rookie deals fully guaranteed. The amount of rookie contracts is set by the Collective Bargaining Agreement, but the amount of guaranteed money is subject to negotiation. Teams were reluctant to guaranteeing the fourth year.
Alfred Collins, the 43rd player selected in the NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, agreed to a four-year, $10.3 million contract on Wednesday, which includes more than $9 million in guaranteed money. The contract was 88 percent guaranteed. This helped resolve the differences and get second-round picks under contract.
Belton played his first two seasons in junior college. He enrolled at North Carolina State in 2021 and took a redshirt. In 2022 he started eight games, replacing first-round draft pick Ikem Ekwonu. He started every single game for the Wolfpack over the last two seasons and was a 3rd Team All-ACC player in 2023.
Belton is expected to compete with Rasheed Walker for repetitions as Walker is currently the starter at left tackle.
The Packers also announced that they terminated the contracts of Nesta Jade Silvera and Cameron Young. One of them was waived to make room for Belton on the 90-man training camp roster.