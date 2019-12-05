Wolfpack Football Players Are Santa's Helpers

The members of NC State's football team have found something to do with their time now that their season is over.

They've been enlisted as Santa's helpers.

Several players got into the act at halftime of Wednesday's basketball game against Wisconsin by delivering new bicycles to needy children as part of the Toys for Tots campaign.

Among those participating in the program were running backs Zonovan Knight and Jordan Houston, center Grant Gibson, linebackers C.J. Hart and Jaylon Scott, and punter Trenton Gill. It was a nice gesture that brought some early Christmas smiles to some local kids.

More than 350 new toys were donated to Toys for Tots by fans attending the game on Wednesday. In addition, a check for $8,500 was presented to the drive on behalf of a sponsor.

Here are some photos from the halftime festivities ...

All-ACC punter Trenton Gill helps a young fan ride her new bike at halftime of Wednesday's basketball game Brett Friedlander/SI Wolfpack Maven

Center Grant Gibson assists Santa in presenting a youngster his new bicycle