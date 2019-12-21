How Did Wolfpack Signees Do At The Shrine Bowl?

Four players that signed to play their college football at NC State on Wednesday played in the annual Shrine Bowl all-star game Saturday at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C.

Defensive tackle Davin Vann, defensive back Devan Boykin and tight end Ezemdi Udoh represented North Carolina, which lost 28-17 to wide receiver Jalen Coit and a team of the top high school seniors from South Carolina.

As was the case during the week of practice leading up to the game, Vann made the biggest impact of the group

The 6-foot-2, 275-pound native of Cary, described by Chris Hughes of CarolinaPreps.com as being a "man in a man's body," made 3.5 tackles, including a sack and 1.5 for losses.

Boykin, a 5-11, 175-pound product of Ragsdale High School in Greensboro who can play all three positions in the secondary, was not credited with any tackles. But he did have a catch for seven yards on offense and had a busy day on special teams, returning three kickoffs for an average of 17 yards and returning a pair of punts.

Neither Udoh nor Coit recorded any statistics in the game.

South Carolina overcame a 17-14 deficit by scoring twice in the fourth quarter to break North Carolina's four-game-unbeaten streak in the annual charity game between the neighboring states.

Final stats for the game can be found by clinking here.