Wolfpack
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Wolfpack spending Thanksgiving with 'family'

Brett Friedlander

Ever wonder what a 225-pound offensive lineman would have for Thanksgiving if he was the one setting the menu?

Wonder no more.

NC State guard Joshua Fedd-Jackson was asked that question earlier this week and he was only too happy to go through all the elements his ultimate holiday feast.

"I'd start with fried turkey," he said. "Mac and cheese, yams ... a lot, a lot of yams. Mashed potatoes, extra gravy. Then I'd go with plate two, repeat everything, then get some ham on there. Then you gotta go to the dessert, at least four slices of sweet potato pie." 

As a native of Newark, N.J., with a game to play on Saturday against arch-rival North Carolina, Fedd-Jackson won't be able to go home for the holiday.

But the junior lineman said he's made enough close friends after three seasons at State that he plans to do some "house hopping" during the time off he and his State teammates will be given after practice today.

If he doesn't get enough to eat there, he need not worry. There's a private dinner scheduled for him and his Wolfpack "famlly" at one of Raleigh's best restaurants -- the Angus Barn -- where there's sure to be many of the items on Fedd-Jackson's fantasy menu.

"It is Thanksgiving week and so obviously we’re going to take time to be thankful with our players," coach Dave Doeren said. "Thursday after practice we’ll cut our developmental guys loose to go home and they’ll rejoin us for the game Saturday. 

"Our travel guys that are local will be able to go home and see their families and then Thursday night we take the whole team to Angus Barn, to their pavillion and it’s an awesome feast. The guys look forward to it. I know I do, and hopefully the game pants will fit on Saturday."

Senior safety Jarius Morehead is one of the players that live close enough to spend some time at home for Thanksgiving. But he's experienced enough to leave plenty of time for the drive back from Winston-Salem so as not to be late for that highly-anticipated team dinner.

"You can't miss that," Morehead said. 

Unlike some of his bigger teammates with bigger appetites, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound defensive back has a plan to pace himself over the course of the day.

"I usually make a plate at home and then go eat at the Angus Barn," he said. "We eat at five at Angus Barn so if I get hungry later, I'll just eat that plate from my mom's. Nothing beats mom's cooking."

Even though the players don't get much time at home, it still means a lot to be able to spend at least a few hours with their loved ones.

"I don't live that far away, so I get to see my mom," said Hillsborough's Payton Wilson. "She was excited when I told her I'd get to come home. So I'm excited about that."

As excited as the players are about their Wolfpack family Thanksgiving celebration, they're wary of the fact that they still have a game to play on Saturday.

And an important one, given that it's Senior Night with bragging rights on the line against a heated neighboring rival.

"I think I might cut back a little this year," Fedd-Jackson said with a chuckle. "I've got to go to war about 48 hours later."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wolfpack fully loaded for showdown with Memphis

Brett Friedlander
0

Unlike its season opener against Georgia Tech, State will face the 16th-ranked Tigers with all their key players available

Battle With Tar Heels is Personal for Wolfpack's Wilson

Brett Friedlander
0

The redshirt freshman linebacker from Orange High School originally committed to UNC before signing with NC State. Read more

Wolfpack Tipoff: Game 7, Memphis

Brett Friedlander
0

Here is everything you need to know about Thursday's game between NC State and Memphis in Brooklyn, N.Y. Read more

Trea Turner to be Honorary Captain for State-UNC Game

Brett Friedlander
0

The former Wolfpack star and World Series champion will be honored at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday. Read more

Leary Showing Growth as a QB and Leader

Brett Friedlander
0

The redshirt freshman had a coming of age experience at Georgia Tech on Thursday. Read more

Stat-Stuffing Bryce Emerging as Wolfpack Leader

Brett Friedlander
0

The redshirt senior leads the team in scoring, rebounding and steals while shooting 61 percent from the floor. Read more

Wolfpack Announces 2020 Baseball Schedule

Brett Friedlander
0

Coach Elliott Avent's team will play 56 games, including three at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Here's what UNC offensive coordinator Jay Bateman said at his weekly press conference Monday ...

0
Brett Friedlander

Here's what Mack Brown said at his weekly press conference in advance of the State game on Monday…

0

Doeren: Senior Day, Rivalry Game Take Edge Off Bowl Disappointment

Brett Friedlander
0

The NC State football coach looked ahead at Saturday's matchup with UNC and back to Thursday's loss to Georgia Tech at his regular Monday meeting with the media. Read more