Yow Honored By National Football Foundation

Brett Friedlander

Newly minted Hall of Famer Torry Holt wasn't the only native of Gibsonville with NC State ties to be honored at the National Football Foundation's annual awards banquet in New York on Tuesday.

Newly retired Wolfpack athletic director Debbie Yow was presented with the NFF's John L, Toner Award recognizing execellence in athletic administration.

Yow's selection made history, as she becomes the first female recipient of the prestigious award, presented annually by the NFF to athletic directors who have demonstrated superior administrative abilities and shown outstanding dedication to college athletics, particularly college football.

The award is named in honor of its inaugural recipient John L. Toner, former athletic director and football coach at Connecticut and NCAA President.

Debbie Yow

The Toner Award is the latest in a number of recent honors for Yow, a member of the NFF Board of Directors since 2008 who stepped down in May after nine years of leading State's athletic department. She was also named the 2018-19 Under Armour AD of the Year and the 2019 winner of the James J. Corbett Memorial Award, along with induction into the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics Hall of Fame.

Yow was ACC's first female athletic director when she was hired by Maryland in 1994 before moving on to State to build on the legacy left by her late sister -- and fellow North Carolina Athletic Hall of Famer -- Kay.

After inheriting an athletic department that had just one team finish ranked in the Top 25 in its respective sport the year prior to her arrival, a combined 40 teams finished ranked in the last four years, including 12 in 2017-18.

In addition to that success on the playing field, the Wolfpack also enjoyed an era of tremendous growth in other areas during her watch -- with accomplishments that included the establishment of a school athletic hall of fame, the opening of the $14 million Close-King Indoor Practce Facility and the extensive renovations to venerable Reynolds Coliseum.

NC State All-Decade Offense

Brett Friedlander
0

Here's a list of the Wolfpack's best player at each position between the years 2010-19. Read more

Two defensive backs enter transfer portal

Brett Friedlander
0

De'Von Graves and Malik Dunlap are the latest players to leave the Wolfpack following this year's 4-8 season. Read more

State submits response to NCAA allegations

Brett Friedlander
0

The university "strenuously disputes and is contesting" the most serious charges levied against the Wolfpack in connection with the Dennis Smith Jr. case. Read more

Torry Holt set for Hall of Fame induction Tuesday

Brett Friedlander
0

The 1998 ACC Player of the Year will be the sixth Wolfpack player to become a member of the college football shrine. Read more

NC State All-Decade Defense

Brett Friedlander
0

Here is a list of the Wolfpack's best player at each position from the years 2010-2019. Read more

Former Wolfpack OC headed to Missouri

Brett Friedlander
0

Eliah Drinkwitz went 12-1 in his only season at Appalachian State after spending three years calling the plays at NC State. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Here are the ACC's bowl assignments ...

0

Hellems released from hospital, status still uncertain

Brett Friedlander
0

The sophomore forward was injured during the final minute of Saturday's win at Wake Forest

Five priorities for improvement in 2020

Brett Friedlander
0

What do coach Dave Doeren and his staff need to concentrate on this offseason to return the Wolfpack to its winning ways next season. Read more

Keatts: Wolfpack 'get one back on the road'

Brett Friedlander
0

Here's what NC State coach Kevin Keatts said at his postgame press conference after Saturday's 91-82 win at Wake Forest. Read more