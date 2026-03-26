Former NC State Quarterback Uses Pro Day For Another NFL Chance

RALEIGH — NC State hosted its annual Pro Day for its 19 different players to work out in front of representatives from all 32 NFL organizations in an effort to improve their draft stock or get on the radar of those teams. However, Tuesday wasn't just about the NFL Draft. It also included a second chance for a former Wolfpack quarterback trying to get back on a professional roster in 2026.

No quarterback for the Wolfpack is looking to play professionally at this point, so the program needed someone to pass players like Justin Joly and Wesley Grimes the ball. Enter Devin Leary, who spent four seasons (one redshirt year) quarterbacking at NC State under head coach Dave Doeren . Leary was a part of the Ravens' practice squad at different points over the last two years, but needs a new home. NC State tried to find him one.

Bringing Leary back

Aug 16, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Devin Leary (13) throws the ball during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The seeds for Leary's appearance at NC State's Pro Day were planted a little over a year ago, thanks to Drake Thomas. The Seahawks linebacker got married in March 2025. Both Doeren and Leary were in attendance, as Leary played on the opposite side of the football from Thomas during their time with the Wolfpack.

"I got to catch up with Devin at Drake Thomas' wedding and we were talking about what he's doing, and he's in between NFL contracts," Doeren said. "So we needed a guy to throw today, and I was like, we should get Devin to come in here and light it up for these guys. He was excited to do it. Hopefully, this is a day not just, you know, throwing it to Wesley and to Justin and Cody, but he can showcase his arm again, maybe get another chance in the league."

Oct 8, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary (13) looks to throw during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Leary was one of the most successful quarterbacks in recent history for NC State. He peaked in the 2021 season, putting together a stellar campaign over 12 games. He passed for 3,433 yards, 35 touchdowns and five interceptions, while also rushing for a pair of touchdowns. He battled injuries throughout the other two seasons he served as the program's starting quarterback, derailing a promising career.

Following his injury-riddled 2022 campaign, Leary entered the transfer portal and played one year at Kentucky, where his numbers dropped significantly. The ex-NC State signal caller is not done with football yet and zipped it around at Pro Day, needing just one scout to return to their franchise with praise. If that happens, Leary should get another shot.