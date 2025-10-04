Game Day Preview: Campbell vs. NC State
NC State is set to take Campbell for the first time in program history Saturday. The Wolfpack enters the matchup on a two-game losing streak, most recently falling to Virginia Tech in Carter-Finley Stadium.
Campbell has struggled throughout the early stages of the 2025 season, entering with a lowly 1-4 record. The CAA team and NC State share a common opponent in East Carolina, as the Pirates throttled the Camels 56-3 in early September.
On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, host Tucker Sennett breaks things down and provides stat projections, key storylines and an official score prediction for the matchup between the Fighting Camels and the Wolfpack.
NC State head coach Dave Doeren offered his thoughts ahead of the Campbell matchup. His statements provided some insight into how the Wolfpack is looking to recover from the losing skid and turn the season around.
Here is a partial transcript of Doeren's Thursday press conference:
On the team's mindset during practice throughout the week following the Virginia Tech loss
- Doeren: "They want to win. You have two tough weeks, results-wise, and the resolve of this team hasn't changed. They want to get better. When you leave things on the field from week to week, whether you win or lose, it's always the same with the coaches. You want to get that stuff off the film ultimately."
- "As a coach, your film is your resume and we don't like how it looks. Right now, we've got to get it better. Coaching better, playing better. As I said in my press conference, it's a huge focus on fundamentals."
On Charlton Warren filling in as the primary defensive coordinator during DJ Eliot's absence
- Doeren: "He's experienced. He's done this multiple times. It wasn't like 'OK, how do I do this?' He knows exactly how to plan a practice. He knows how to talk to the assistant coaches from that chair. With the players, he knows what to demand.
- "He's been like that since he got here for DJ. They've been able to divide and conquer in some ways, where (DJ's) with the front and he's with the back end. It's been very seamless and we're lucky to have a guy with that kind of experience on our staff for when something like this happens."
