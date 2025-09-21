Hollywood Smothers Gave Wolfpack Hope in Tough Loss to Duke
Before Saturday’s action, running back Hollywood Smothers ranked No. 6 in the country in individual rushing yards. Smothers was coming off back-to-back 130-yard-plus performances, and if NC State were to beat Duke, Smothers would need another big game.
Well, he had another good game, but NC State was unable to come out victorious, falling to Duke 45-33. Smothers finished his night with 17 carries for 123 yards and a touchdown. For a mere moment, or half in this instance, it seemed the Blue Devils had figured out the explosive back. Duke held the NC State rushing attack to only 52 yards in the first half.
You can’t contain the bright lights of Hollywood for long.
Smothers only needed a slight crease, but he got one, thanks to NC State center Jalen Grant. Smothers took it and did the rest, scoring a 51-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Still, the emergence wasn’t enough as the Wolfpack offense couldn’t get out of its own way.
- “I thought there were some good performances,” head coach Dave Doeren said postgame. “Hollywood [Smothers] and Terrell Anderson for us played really well. But the bottom line for us is too many turnovers, gave up too many points.”
NC State has enjoyed clean football from quarterback CJ Bailey throughout the first three games of the season, with Bailey only having one interception before going against Duke. He had three against the Blue Devils and mixed that in with 45 points from Duke – it’s hard to come out on top.
Even if the team didn’t come out on top, Smother reassured the nation that he’s one of the top backs in the country. That title doesn’t matter to Smothers – he cares about something more.
- “Just trusting the guys up front, trusting my coordinator to give me the ball, and doing whatever it takes to win,” Smother said postgame. “Honestly, I’m never running for stats. I just want to win.”
Smothers and the NC State offense will have an opportunity to sustain a cleaner game against Virginia Tech in Raleigh on Sept. 27. While personal stats aren’t the goal for Smothers, at this point in the season, he’ll certainly be a focal point of the NC State offensive attack week in and out.
