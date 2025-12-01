How NC State Imposted its Will with the Quarterbacks
RALEIGH — In the buildup to Saturday's matchup between NC State and North Carolina, both UNC head coach Bill Belichick and Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren believed that the Pack was a very physical and impressive group. To beat the Tar Heels by pounding the ball just added insult to injury in Doeren's eyes, whether he shared those feelings or not.
He utilized his secret weapon, although not so secret by the 12th game, pounding freshman short-yardage quarterback Will Wilson time and time again. With starting quarterback CJ Bailey running off the field for goal-to-go situations to support Wilson, the freshman signal caller scored four touchdowns on Belichick's supposedly improved defense.
The Wolfpack imposed its will on the ground with the quarterback position rather than using its pair of talented running backs, Hollywood Smothers and Duke Scott. The two tailbacks ran for just 59 yards, while both Bailey and Wilson combined for 119 of NC State's 185 rushing yards.
All year long, it looked like Wilson might finally drop back as a passer and attack that way, but he didn't have to against the Tar Heels. He pounded away 12 times, each run either extending a Wolfpack drive or tacking on points to the Wolfpack's wire-to-wire lead over the Tar Heels.
Early and often
Entering the matchup against the Tar Heels, Bailey had run for over 40 yards just once in the season, scrambling for 44 yards and two scores in the Wolfpack's win over Virginia. Wilson never had more than 10 opportunities to carry the ball, with a season-high nine carries for 33 yards coming in the penultimate win over Florida State. Both quarterbacks used their legs early and often.
As North Carolina sold out to stop the running backs, Bailey consistently found space himself. On the first drive of the game, he extended two plays, rushing for five and nine yards on the way to throwing a touchdown pass to give NC State a lead it would never relinquish. Wilson got involved on that same drive, with Doeren calling upon him to convert a fourth-and-2 from the UNC 44-yard line.
After the defense forced a quick punt, Wolfpack offensive coordinator Kurt Roper knew he could have some success by using his quarterbacks on the ground. The Pack worked its way deep into UNC territory, situating itself on the Tar Heel 7-yard line. Roper and Doeren called upon Wilson, despite being a long seven yards from the goal line.
The freshman faked a pitch to his left, then followed a caravan of blockers, including Anthony Carter Jr. and Rico Jackson, darting around through the hole before wriggling his way into the end zone to give the Wolfpack a 14-0 lead. He entered the game with five touchdowns on the season. That was the first of his four scores, pushing his freshman season total to nine.
The freshman punched it in from just outside the goal line for his second touchdown, but it was his third that made the highlight reels around the country. From 15 yards out, Wilson faked a handoff and pushed to the left. He met some UNC defenders around the 6-yard line and spun out of the contact. He met more defenders, but was pushed into the end zone by what looked like the entire Wolfpack offensive line for another score.
"That was amazing. That was fun," Wilson said, holding back laughter after the game. "I got took for a ride. When I got tackled, next thing I know, my feet were in the air and I'm just enjoying the ride, protecting the ball. That was fun."
Making history
Wilson etched his name in the history books for NC State with his performance against the Tar Heels. While he set career highs in yardage, scores and carries, he also became the first Wolfpack quarterback to rush for four touchdowns in a single game.
He came up just short of the freshman record, as T.A. McLendon ran for five touchdowns back in 2002. Wilson's historic performance came as no surprise to Bailey, who might be his biggest supporter.
"I'm already getting ready for the next play when it comes to short yardage, because I already know he's going to go get the first down," Bailey said. "My mindset is when he goes in, shoot, don't worry about anything else but the next play because I already know what's going to happen. He might score."
The dynamic duo helped Doeren and the Wolfpack win their fifth straight game over the Tar Heels, moving the veteran head coach to 9-4 over UNC.
