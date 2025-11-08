Justin Joly Becomes Semifinalist for Major Position Award
RALEIGH — While he watched NC State's upset win over Georgia Tech from the sideline, tight end Justin Joly continues to earn the respect of the college football community throughout the season.
NC State announced Joly as one of the semifinalists for the John Mackey Award, given to the nation's best tight end after the season concludes. Eight tight ends joined Joly on the list, but he was the only representative from the ACC.
He entered the season on the preseason watchlist for the award and did enough through his eight games of action to earn a spot amongst the final eight. Joly will need to return to have a shot to be in the group of finalists.
Joly's Accolades
With questions about the team's receiver corps entering the season, Joly was expected to be a major part of the Wolfpack passing game. It took longer than many would've hoped or expected, but the tight end lived up to those standards and proved himself as one of the nation's best at his position.
Joly racked up 36 receptions for 365 yards in eight games. Despite missing a game, he still leads the Wolfpack in receptions and receiving touchdowns, with five scores on the season.
He's led a tight end room that has proven to be one of the deepest in the country. The Wolfpack tight ends lead the nation with nine combined touchdowns.
Joly broke out in a major way in the loss to Pittsburgh. The senior caught six passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns in the first half against the Pathers. His highlight reel included a viral play in which he injured himself, but still ran into the end zone, emulating a classic 2010 YouTube video featuring Greg Jennings.
The Wolfpack tight end also put together a two-touchdown performance against Wake Forest in the third week of the season. He caught four passes for 22 yards, but scored twice to help the Wolfpack outlast the Demon Deacons in the ACC opener.
The Competition
Unfortunately for the NC State tight end, the competition for the 2025 Mackey Award winner is stiff. Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers has been one of the most impressive players in the nation, racking up 543 yards and four touchdowns for one of the biggest surprises in college football.
Baylor's Michael Trigg has the most yards by any tight end the country with 607. Trigg also scored six times for the Bears.
While those aren't the only finalists, those two players are the most likely to be favored for the award.
