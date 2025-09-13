Justin Joly Reacts to NC State's Week 3 Win
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Despite the short week, North Carolina State handled Wake Forest in the official ACC opener with a 34-24 win at Allegacy Stadium on Thursday night.
The Wolfpack offense made great strides in the win, scoring a season-high 34 points. Sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey threw three touchdowns and looked even more comfortable than ever. His star tight end, Justin Joly finally got in the scoring mix as well.
Bailey targeted and found Joly in the red zone twice for a pair of touchdowns, the tight end's first of the season. Joly finished with four catches for 22 yards, including the scores.
After the game, Joly met with the media to discuss his performance and the team's performance in the win.
Watch Joly's Press Conference here
Below is a partial transcript of Joly's availability:
On crediting others for his performance in the win
- Joly: "Before I get any questions, I'd like to thank my tight end coach, Gavin Locklear. This game wouldn’t have happened without him. Then Cody (Hardy) and Dante Daniels. They’ve been iron, and iron sharpens iron. They’ve helped me so much. I appreciate them."
- "He knows how to push me. He pushed me to my limits. Everyone needs a coach like that. Having him in my circle, he’s the best thing for me at NC State other than CJ (Bailey)."
On the team mounting a comeback down 14-0
- Joly: "Before the game, their head coach said they’ve got to be tougher than us. We’ve got to show who’s really the toughest team on the field. We’ve got to grind for it, and that’s exactly what we did. It’s exactly what we wanted."
On working with CJ Bailey and their relationship
- Joly: "At media day, we roomed together, and it was like two brothers bickering the whole time. You could tell we have love for each other. That’s our relationship."
On starting 3-0 and winning the first official ACC game and the team's aspirations
- Joly: "We’ve got more games. Obviously, we want to make a statement in the ACC. We want to show people that we’re not the underdog. We’ve got some good guys on our team."
- "I don’t think this team has a ceiling. As high as we want to jump, we can. What matters is the people who do it."
Want more Wolfpack football news? Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.